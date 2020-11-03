Paris Masters 2020: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match details

Fixture: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jan-Lennard Struff

Date: 3 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 32 (Second round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match Timing: Around 9 pm local time, 1:30 am IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jan-Lennard Struff preview

Ninth seed Pablo Carreno Busta comes into the tournament on the back of a forgettable performance in Vienna. The Spaniard was ousted in the second round there, before which he was also knocked out in the first round at Antwerp. He will be keen to regain some form in Paris.

Carreno Busta has had a strong start to his campaign this week, clinching a straight-set win over Hugo Gaston in the first round. The 29-year-old came through with a 6-3, 6-2 scoreline, dishing out a clinical performance after going down a break in the first set.

Carreno Busta has made two Masters semifinals so far in his career, both of which came on hardcourts.

From a break down in the 1st, Pablo Carreño Busta plays a great match to beat Hugo Gaston 6-3, 6-2 in 70 minutes and reach the 2nd round vs Struff (tomorrow, 6th match on Court 1).



Pablo keeps his London chances alive, but needs the title in Paris to have a chance.



— José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 2, 2020

World No. 35 Jan-Lennard Struff was also impressive in the first round, winning 6-4, 6-2 against Nikoloz Basilashvili. The German had a disappointing campaign himself in Vienna last week, where he was ousted by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

In fact, Struff has not made it past the second round even once since the US Open in September. A win over Carreno Busta will thus be a massive boost for the German's confidence.

While the last couple of months have been difficult for Struff, he's still managed to break new ground this year. He reached his maiden ATP Masters 1000 quarterfinal at the Western & Southern Open in August, and also made the third round of the US Open.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jan-Lennard Struff head-to-head

Pablo Carreno Busta and Jan-Lennard Struff have met thrice on tour so far, with the Spaniard leading the head-to-head record 2-1.

The duo first faced off in the Round of 32 at Winston-Salem in 2016, and Carreno Busta won that encounter in straight sets. Struff drew level in their next meeting at Auckland last year, where he won in three tight sets.

Their final encounter was in the Round of 16 at Hamburg last year, where Carreno Busta took the lead once again with a 6-1, 7-6(4) win.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Jan-Lennard Struff prediction

Can Jan-Lennard Struff level his head-to-head against Pablo Carreno Busta on Tuesday?

With his reliable groundstrokes and exceptional movement, Pablo Carreno Busta is one of the most defensively sound players on tour. The Spaniard is also strong on the return, and can eke out errors from his opponents' racquet with his solid play.

Jan-Lennard Struff, on the other hand, is a relentlessly offensive player. He has a big serve and loves to take the game to the opposition.

This is likely to be a battle between Struff's offense and Carreno Busta's defense, and given the Spaniard's recent form he might just edge it.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in three sets.