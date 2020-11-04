Paris Masters 2020: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (9) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos

Date: 5 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 16 (Third round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos preview

29-year-old Pablo Carreno Busta has had a good season over the past 12 months, reaching the semi-finals of the US Open, the quarter-finals of the French Open as well as the semi-finals at Rotterdam. The 2019 Chengdu Open champion is currently ranked No. 15 in the world and still has a chance to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

Pablo Carreño Busta beats Jan Lennard Struff 7-6(3), 6-2 to reach the last 16 in Paris, where he will face Norbert Gombos.



Carreño keeps his London chances alive as well. (Looking good to be an alternate, at least...) — José Morgado (@josemorgado) November 3, 2020

His opponent is the 30-year-old Norbert Gombos, who peaked at No. 80 in the rankings in 2017. After dropping out of the Top 250 in October 2018, Gombos has managed to push his ranking up to his current position of No. 105 in the world. He reached the quarter-finals of the ATP Montpellier event in February, the second round of the US Open and the third round of the French Open this year and looks set to break back into the Top 100 after his performance this week.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos head-to-head

Norbert Gombos at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France

The two players have met once on the official ATP Tour with Gombos winning their Round of 32 encounter in Montpellier in three sets earlier this year prior to the tennis shutdown.

The two also met once at the ATP Cordenons Challenger in 2013, which Carreno Busta won in three sets.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos prediction

: Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2020 French Open in Paris, France

Pablo Carreno Busta loves playing on hardcourts and is always ready for a battle from the baseline. Having lost his first match at the European Open and his second match at last week's Vienna Open, the Spaniard has won two good matches this week at the Paris Masters over Hugo Gaston and Jan-Lennard Struff. Carreno Busta should be motivated to build on it and make a deep run in Paris.

Gombos has had a good performance so far this week. After winning two matches in qualifying, he had two good wins in the main draw over Marco Cecchinato and No. 8 seed David Goffin with both coming in straight sets.

This is the 5th time in his career that Norbert Gombos wins 2 consecutive ATP Main draw matches.



4 of those 5 times he won those back to back matches in France:

-2017 Marseille

- 2020 Montpellier

-2020 Roland Garros

-2020 Paris Bercy#RolexParisMasters — Steph Trudel (@TrudelSteph) November 3, 2020

Gombos, who had never won a main draw match at a Masters 1000 event prior to this week, likes to play aggressively when he has the chance but will not be able to overwhelm his opponent with his power. He will have to play some of his best tennis to get through the Spaniard's great counterpunching skills.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in straight sets.