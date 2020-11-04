Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Paris Masters 2020: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos preview, head-to-head & prediction

Pablo Carreno Busta at the Erste Bank Open tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria
Pablo Carreno Busta at the Erste Bank Open tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria
Haresh Ramchandani
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified 04 Nov 2020, 12:00 IST
Preview
Advertisement

Match details

Fixture: (9) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos

Date: 5 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 16 (Third round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Advertisement

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos preview

29-year-old Pablo Carreno Busta has had a good season over the past 12 months, reaching the semi-finals of the US Open, the quarter-finals of the French Open as well as the semi-finals at Rotterdam. The 2019 Chengdu Open champion is currently ranked No. 15 in the world and still has a chance to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in London.

His opponent is the 30-year-old Norbert Gombos, who peaked at No. 80 in the rankings in 2017. After dropping out of the Top 250 in October 2018, Gombos has managed to push his ranking up to his current position of No. 105 in the world. He reached the quarter-finals of the ATP Montpellier event in February, the second round of the US Open and the third round of the French Open this year and looks set to break back into the Top 100 after his performance this week.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos head-to-head

Norbert Gombos at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Norbert Gombos at the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France
Advertisement

The two players have met once on the official ATP Tour with Gombos winning their Round of 32 encounter in Montpellier in three sets earlier this year prior to the tennis shutdown.

The two also met once at the ATP Cordenons Challenger in 2013, which Carreno Busta won in three sets.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Norbert Gombos prediction

: Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2020 French Open in Paris, France
: Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2020 French Open in Paris, France

Pablo Carreno Busta loves playing on hardcourts and is always ready for a battle from the baseline. Having lost his first match at the European Open and his second match at last week's Vienna Open, the Spaniard has won two good matches this week at the Paris Masters over Hugo Gaston and Jan-Lennard Struff. Carreno Busta should be motivated to build on it and make a deep run in Paris.

Gombos has had a good performance so far this week. After winning two matches in qualifying, he had two good wins in the main draw over Marco Cecchinato and No. 8 seed David Goffin with both coming in straight sets.

Advertisement

Gombos, who had never won a main draw match at a Masters 1000 event prior to this week, likes to play aggressively when he has the chance but will not be able to overwhelm his opponent with his power. He will have to play some of his best tennis to get through the Spaniard's great counterpunching skills.

Prediction: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in straight sets.

Published 04 Nov 2020, 11:53 IST
Paris Masters 2020 Pablo Carreno-Busta Norbert Gombos
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी