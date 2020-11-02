Paris Masters 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Feliciano Lopez preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Rafael Nadal vs Feliciano Lopez

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Rafael Nadal vs Feliciano Lopez preview

Rafael Nadal will be looking to register his 1000th win on the ATP Tour when he takes on compatriot Feliciano Lopez in the second round of the 2020 Rolex Paris Masters. With this win, Rafael Nadal is expected to join the likes of Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, and Ivan Lendl in the 1000-win club.

The Spaniard has won nine of his ten matches since the resumption of the tour, winning the French Open for the 13th time in the process. However, all of those matches were on clay.

The World No. 2 will thus be a bit cautious coming into this match as it would be his first of this European indoor hardcourt swing. It remains to be seen how well Rafael Nadal adapts to the conditions.

Paris Masters has arguably been one of the least successful tournaments for Nadal throughout his career. Paris happens to be one of the three ATP Masters 1000 tournaments where the Mallorcan is yet to taste glory with Miami and Shanghai being the others. The only time he made the final in Paris-Bercy was way back in 2007.

Injuries in past years have prevented the Spaniard from participating in six previous editions of the tournament. Rafael Nadal was also forced to concede his matches by retiring or by giving walkovers in three other instances including last year.

Feliciano Lopez

Up against the 20-time Grand Slam champion will be another veteran of the tour in Feliciano Lopez. Even at the age of 39, Lopez is still putting in a few good performances here and there amongst which was his first-round win over the dangerous Filip Krajinovic.

The Serb is a very solid player in indoor conditions but had no answer to Lopez’s monstrous serve. The World No. 64 sent down a mammoth 21 aces during his 7-6(11), 6-1 win but the more remarkable feat was that Lopez won 100% (34/34) of his first serves.

Rafael Nadal vs Feliciano Lopez head-to-head

Rafael Nadal leads Feliciano Lopez by 9-4 in their head-to-head record. Lopez is currently on a 2-match winning streak against Nadal. However they haven’t faced each other since 2015.

Rafael Nadal vs Feliciano Lopez prediction

Rafael Nadal

With the devastating form that Rafael Nadal displayed in the French Open final, it is difficult to predict anything but a win for the French Open champion. That said, Nadal will no longer be aided by the brick dust of Paris and has to find an answer to deal with heavy groundstrokes and big serves in Paris-Bercy.

The big difference this time around is that Nadal’s refurbished serve is a potent weapon in itself and can get him free points quite easily along with his newfound aggression from the baseline.

Being an experienced campaigner, Feliciano Lopez could definitely pose a challenge for Nadal but things are going to get difficult for him once the younger Spaniard increases his intensity.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets