Paris Masters 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson

Date: 5 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: Approx. 5 pm local time, 9.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson preview

Despite coming into the Paris Masters on the back of an extraordinary Roland Garros campaign, Rafael Nadal got off to a rocky start in the tournament.

The Spaniard went down by a set against compatriot Feliciano Lopez in his opening match, before fighting back to win 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-4. It was a record-breaking result for Nadal, who now has 1000 ATP wins to his name.

The World No. 2 came into Paris looking to win one of the few tournaments he's never won before. Given the kind of form he displayed at the French Open (which included bagelling Novak Djokovic in the final) and the slightly easier draw at the Paris Masters this time around, this is arguably Nadal's best ever chance of winning the elusive trophy.

However, to make that happen, he needs to play a lot better than he did against Lopez.

Australia's Jordan Thompson meanwhile has looked solid in the tournament so far, losing just one set across two rounds. He took on Federico Delbonis in his tournament opener, beating the Argentine 6-2, 6-3.

Thompson then came up against the 15th seed Borna Coric in the second round. Most people expected Thompson to lose that one, but the Australian played impressively to oust Coric in three sets.

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

Rafael Nadal and Jordan Thompson have not faced off on tour before. This will be their first encounter, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Rafael Nadal vs Jordan Thompson prediction

While Rafael Nadal looked slightly out of sorts in his match against Feliciano Lopez, he could possibly elevate his level as the tournament progresses. The Spaniard is well aware that this might be his last chance to win the Paris Masters, so he is likely to throw everything into the tournament.

Nadal's serve is already in fine working order though. He served very impressively against Lopez, firing 16 aces and winning 89% of the points on his first serve.

Can Jordan Thompson pull off the biggest win of his career against Rafael Nadal on Thursday?

Nadal is known for his incredible groundstrokes, but Jordan Thompson himself is pretty accurate with his baseline play. The Australian has a reliable game that doesn't involve a lot of flash but is quite effective.

That said, Nadal should be able to see him off quite comfortably if he is anywhere close to his best.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.