Paris Masters 2020: Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta

Date: 6 November 2020

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Match timing: Not Before 6.30 pm local time, 11 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta preview

Top seed Rafael Nadal’s pursuit of a maiden Paris Masters title continues after his impressive win against Jordan Thompson in the third round on Thursday. In the quarterfinals on Friday, the Mallorcan will lock horns with compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.

Rafael Nadal looked more at ease against Thompson having successfully achieved his milestone of 1000 tour wins in his previous round against Feliciano Lopez.

The World No. 2 raced to a 6-1 lead in the opening set before the Australian put up a fight against the Spaniard in the next one. Thompson was even set point up at 6-5 albeit on Nadal’s serve. But the latter saved it before asserting his quality, especially on his serve, in the ensuing tie-break.

The 13-time French Open champion’s first serve has become quite a force to reckon with. Nadal is now able to dominate his service games with a lot more authority. It is evidenced by the fact that he has won 25 service games in a row since Lopez broke him in the very first game of their encounter.

Pablo Carreno Busta

The going, however, will get tougher for Nadal from here onwards as he faces a somewhat resurgent Pablo Carreno Busta. The 29-year-old has endured a dismal European indoor campaign so far with early defeats at Antwerp and Vienna.

But he seems to have turned things around in the French capital with three impressive victories so far. Pablo Carreno Busta defeated home favorite Hugo Gaston in his opening round before knocking out the tricky Jan-Lennard Struff next. In his third round on Thursday, he overcame Norbert Gombos. All of his victories have come in straight sets so far.

Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta head-to-head

Rafael Nadal leads Pablo Carreno Busta 6-0 in the head-to-head record. They have played twice already this year, once at the Australian Open and next at the Rome Masters.

Rafael Nadal won both of these matches in straight sets, dropping just 9 games in the process.

Rafael Nadal vs Pablo Carreno Busta prediction

Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreno Busta

Throughout his career, Pablo Carreno Busta has won just a single set against his more illustrious opponent. That was way back in 2016 at Doha when Rafael Nadal dropped the opening set but won regardless.

This poor record could probably play in Carreno Busta’s mind as he takes the court against Rafael Nadal. However, his morale could be boosted by the fact that his shot-making has been at a high level at this tournament so far.

That said, his serve has been a liability and was questionable at best against Gombos. As such, Rafael Nadal’s superior returning ability along with his own much-improved serve will make matters extremely difficult for Pablo Carreno Busta.

Prediction: Rafael Nadal to win in straight sets.