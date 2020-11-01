Paris Masters 2020: Stan Wawrinka vs Dan Evans preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Dan Evans

Tournament: Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 64 (1st round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Stan Wawrinka vs Daniel Evans preview

12th-seed Stan Wawrinka will play against Dan Evans for the second time in three weeks when they take on each other in the opening round of the 2020 Rolex Paris Masters.

Dan Evans had lost to Stan Wawrinka in the opening round of the St. Petersburg Open in a very tightly contested affair. The Brit was up match points before Wawrinka staged a remarkable comeback.

Dan Evans

However, since then, the fortunes of both players have seen a total reversal. Dan Evans got some of the best results of his career in Antwerp and Vienna where he made the semis.

On his way to the last four in both of these events, Evans overcame the likes of Karen Khachanov, Grigor Dimitrov, and Frances Tiafoe.

Stan Wawrinka, on the other hand, made it only till the quarterfinals at St. Petersburg before exiting the Erste Bank Open in the first round. Wawrinka’s opening round loss to Cristian Garin was a surprising one given that the latter isn’t at his best on quicker surfaces.

At the same time, none of Wawrinka’s wins have looked convincing enough in recent weeks. Due, possibly, to his age and fitness issues, there has been a considerable dip in his overall game and it shows even in best of three encounters.

To make matters worse, Stan Wawrinka has been very wasteful as well. The three-time Grand Slam champion has managed to convert just 7 of the 32 break points that he has created for himself in his previous four matches.

A good run of form in a Masters 1000 event could do wonders for him and instill some much-needed belief ahead of 2021. But it remains to be seen how well the once widely feared player does in the event.

Stan Wawrinka vs Daniel Evans head-to-head

Stan Wawrinka leads Daniel Evans by 4-0 in the head-to-head. The Swiss has won all three of their hardcourt encounters and has famously been match points down in two of them (St. Petersburg ’20 and US Open ’16).

Stan Wawrinka vs Daniel Evans prediction

Stan Wawrinka

Stan Wawrinka has the head-to-head advantage against Dan Evans but is sorely missing the form.

On the other hand, Dan Evans is playing some of the best tennis of his life but could be a bit fatigued by his deep runs in two consecutive tournaments.

Wawrinka, when well-rested, is a different beast altogether. The easy power that he possesses comes to the fore when he is physically at a good level.

Dan Evans has shown some exemplary defending abilities in recent weeks, enduring some very powerful shot-making. However, Stan Wawrinka is still, arguably, on a higher level in that department.

As such, if the Swiss manages to stay consistent enough and takes his chances, he should get past Dan Evans.

Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.