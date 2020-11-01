Paris Masters 2020: Taylor Fritz vs Richard Gasquet preview, head-to-head & prediction

Fixture: Taylor Fritz vs Richard Gasquet

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Taylor Fritz vs Richard Gasquet preview

Richard Gasquet

World No. 29 Taylor Fritz has had an up-and-down season in 2020. But he will be looking to finish the year with a good result at the Paris Masters, as he takes on local hope Richard Gasquet in the first round.

Fritz is a former junior World No. 1, and has been steadily breaking new ground on the tour since last year. In 2019 Fritz won his maiden ATP Tour title in Eastbourne, before ending the year ranked inside the top 30 for the first time in his career.

The American kicked off his 2020 season with another good result, reaching his first ATP 500 final in Acapulco - where he lost to an in-form Rafael Nadal in straight sets. Fritz then went on to reach the third round of the US Open, where he went down fighting in five sets to Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

The 22-year-old's season has since hit a roadblock though, as he has lost seven of his last 11 matches on the tour.

Richard Gasquet meanwhile has struggled to win matches in 2020 after a groin surgery last year. The Frenchman did, however, have a good campaign at the third edition of the Ultimate Tennis Showdown exhibition, held two weeks ago.

Gasquet beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez and Taylor Fritz at the tournament before losing to World No. 25 Alex de Minaur. The fast-track nature of the UTS format seemed to have helped the 33-year-old, but he won't have the same luxury at Paris-Bercy.

Taylor Fritz vs Richard Gasquet head-to-head

Richard Gasquet beat Taylor Fritz at UTS 3 to reach the final of the exhibition tournament

The first round match in Paris will be the first-ever career meeting between Taylor Fritz and Richard Gasquet on the professional tour, so the head-to-head currently stands at 0-0. The pair did meet at UTS 3 this year though, where Gasquet beat Fritz in a sudden death decider.

Taylor Fritz vs Richard Gasquet prediction

Taylor Fritz hits a forehand

Taylor Fritz has solid groundstrokes off both wings along with a big serve, even if he is not the most patient point-constructor. The American also has the ability to create sharp angles with his crosscourt forehand, especially off short returns.

Richard Gasquet, on the other hand, has a powerful single-handed backhand and can turn up the style with his delicate drop volleys. The Frenchman also has accurate groundstrokes, but doesn't hit as penetratingly from his forehand side as he does off the backhand.

Regardless, the Frenchman has a more varied game than the American, something that might be effective on the medium fast indoor hardcourts at the Paris Masters.

Prediction: Richard Gasquet to win in three sets.