Paris Masters 2020: Tommy Paul vs Gilles Simon preview, head-to-head and prediction

Match Details

Fixture: Tommy Paul vs Gilles Simon

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 64 (1st Round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: ESPN, Tennis Channel; India - Sony

Tommy Paul vs Gilles Simon preview

American star Tommy Paul will battle veteran Gilles Simon in the first round of the Paris Masters 2020.

Tommy Paul began his 2020 season ranked at the 90th position in the men's singles rankings. The 23-year-old American played brilliantly in the first quarter of the season to attain a career-high rank of 57 in March 2020.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 break hurt his form as he could not win a single match at the Cincinnati Masters, the US Open, and the Rome Masters. Tommy Paul showed signs of coming back to form at Hamburg, where he made it to the pre-quarterfinals. The New Jersey native performed satisfactorily at the Roland Garros and the Forte Village Sardegna Open as well.

At the indoor hardcourt swing so far, Paul suffered a straight-set loss to Feliciano Lopez in Antwerp. Last week, he made a quarterfinal appearance in Nur Sultan, where he could not defeat John Millman despite gaining two match points.

Former World No.6 player Gilles Simon will look to take advantage of Paul's recent shortcomings.

Gilles Simon

Local favorite Simon has had a hit-or-miss run on the tour of late. He lost in the first round of the French Open, and then, Roberto Bautista Agut ended his bett1Hulks Indoors 2020 campaign in the second round.

However, he has the momentum on his side heading into his home tournament. Simon recorded a bagel-set win over the rising star Jannik Sinner in his quarterfinal match at the bett1Hulks Championships. Besides, the Frenchman also defeated the third-seeded Denis Shapovalov in the same tourney.

The 35-year-old veteran will aim to perform with consistency in the Paris Masters 2020.

Tommy Paul vs Gilles Simon head-to-head

Tommy Paul and Gilles Simon have never battled on tour before. So their head-to-head record currently stands at 0-0.

Both players did not have a productive clay swing in 2020, but they have been performing well on the indoor hard courts. The surface in Paris will play at a medium pace.

Tommy Paul enjoys punching the ball from the baseline, while Gilles Simon served exceptionally well against Shapovalov in Germany. This first-round match promises to be a cracker of a contest, and Simon's consistency will play a massive role in deciding the winner.

Playing against Jannik Sinner, Simon lost the first set 3-6, but then he turned the tables by winning eight games in a row. Still, he lost the final set 4-6. Paul should not allow his French opponent any breathing space in this match, but looking at how he failed to beat John Millman in Kazakhstan, Simon should win this fixture.

Prediction: Gilles Simon to win in three sets.