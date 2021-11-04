Paris Masters 2021: Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (10) Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz

Date: 4 November 2021

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,603,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz preview

10th seed Cameron Norrie will take on World No. 26 Taylor Fritz in the third round of the Paris Masters on Thursday as the Brit continues his hunt for a spot in the ATP Finals.

Norrie kept his Turin bid alive with a 6-3, 6-4 win over the big-serving Reilly Opelka in the second round. It was the World No. 13's 50th win of the season, a tally only bettered by three players -- Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Casper Ruud.

Norrie has won a couple of titles this year, including the Indian Wells Masters last month. He also reached three finals on three different surfaces, showcasing his versatility.

Taylor Fritz in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Taylor Fritz has also been on a roll in the past few weeks, winning 10 of his last 12 matches. He entered the Paris Masters on the back of a runner-up finish at St. Petersburg and a semifinal appearance at Indian Wells.

The 24-year-old beat the likes of Alexander Zverev, Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner at the BNP Paribas Open, and has brought that form to Paris-Bercy. After battling past Lorenzo Sonego in his Paris opener, Fritz showed incredible composure to upset fifth seed Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6(2) in the second round.

Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz head-to-head

Cameron Norrie edges the head-to-head over Taylor Fritz 4-3. They have split their two meetings this year, with Norrie winning 6-3, 6-1 at Los Cabos in their most recent encounter.

The Brit also came out on top in their only showdown on indoor hardcourts, at St. Petersburg last year.

Cameron Norrie vs Taylor Fritz prediction

Cameron Norrie in action at the Rolex Paris Masters

With both players in red-hot form and striking the ball confidently, this match has all the makings of a classic.

Fritz's serve stood out during his upset win over Rublev. The American produced 11 aces and won 79% of first-serve points. If he can continue that kind of serving form, he can definitely put Norrie in a spot of bother.

Fritz also has a solid return game and makes use of crosscourt backhands to keep his opponents on the move. The American will need to consistently attack the Norrie serve and ensure that the Brit doesn't get a chance to come forward and finish points at the net.

However, that is easier said than done. The Brit's high first-serve percentage and exceptional speed on the court have played a major role in his success this year. His unconventional backhand can also cause problems for Fritz.

With so much on the line for the British No. 1, he is likely to leave everything out on court, which may just be enough to earn him another win and keep his Turin dream alive.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Cameron Norrie to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram