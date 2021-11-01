Paris Masters 2021: Carlos Alcaraz vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Carlos Alcaraz vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert

Date: 2 November 2021

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,603,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert preview

Teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz and French veteran Pierre-Hugues Herbert are all set to square off in the opening round of the 2021 Paris Masters on Tuesday.

Alcaraz has taken the ATP tour by storm with his performances this year. In his first full season on the main circuit, Alcaraz has already won a title, reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal (at the US Open), and broken into the top 35 of the rankings - while also notching up a couple of top 10 wins.

Alcaraz's next goal would undoubtedly be to end his season on a high note. Fresh off a semifinal appearance at the ATP 500 event in Vienna last week (where he lost to an in-form Alexander Zverev), the Spaniard will be hoping to go deep in Paris too.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert at the 2021 French Open.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, on the other hand, has had a tough season in singles, compling a 9-13 record. The Frenchman did reach a final at the ATP 250 event in Marseille (losing to Daniil Medvedev), but has struggled to string together consecutive wins in most other tournaments.

Herbert has continued his success in doubles though, winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Roland Garros with compatriot Nicolas Mahut.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert head-to-head

This will be the very first meeting between Carlos Alcaraz and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, and as such their head-to-head is currently tied at 0-0.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Pierre-Hugues Herbert prediction

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Given their huge difference in form and ranking, Carlos Alcaraz goes into the contest as the firm favorite. The Spaniard is an aggressive baseliner equipped with powerful groundstrokes and a solid serve. Alcaraz's court coverage is pretty good too, having proven that he has the endurance to tough it out in long rallies.

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, on his part, will look to make the most of his doubles experience and use his variety to prevent his opponent from getting into a rhythm. The Frenchman defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas earlier this year, so he knows what it takes to go toe-to-toe with the top players.

Having said that, Alcaraz will likely have too much firepower for Herbert; we can expect the teenager to continue his good season and reach the second round.

Prediction: Carlos Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid