Paris Masters 2021: Hubert Hurkacz vs James Duckworth preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (7) Hubert Hurkacz vs James Duckworth

Date: 5 November 2021

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,603,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Hubert Hurkacz vs James Duckworth preview

Seventh seed Hubert Hurkacz has set up an exciting quarterfinal clash against Australia's James Duckworth at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters.

Hurkacz had to stage a comeback on Thursday to get past Dominik Koepfer 4-6, 7-5, 6-2. The Pole struggled to find his footing in the opening set, failing to recover in time after going down an early break. The second set started with a few breaks of serve but then both players got into their groove.

Hurkacz wasted three set points in the 10th game, but he managed to close it out a couple of games later with some solid shot-making. The Pole didn't face much resistance in the deciding set, breaking Koepfer's serve twice to seal the contest.

The hard-fought win would have boosted Hurkacz's confidence levels, and it has also improved his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

James Duckworth at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters.

James Duckworth, meanwhile, defeated compatriot Alexei Popyrin in two close sets 7-6 (6) 6-4 to progress to his maiden quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level. After years of grinding it out on the tour, the Australian is finally having his moment under the sun at the age of 29.

Duckworth reached the third round of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon this year, and also made his maiden ATP final at the Astana Open. He has ensured at least a top 50 debut in the rankings next week based on his performance in Paris so far. Needless to say, the Australian would be keen to continue his good run of form by springing an upset over Hurkacz on Friday.

Hubert Hurkacz vs James Duckworth head-to-head

This will be the very first career meeting between Hubert Hurkacz and James Duckworth, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Hubert Hurkacz vs James Duckworth prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2021 US Open.

Hubert Hurkacz has continued to put up impressive serving numbers, hitting 18 aces and winning 72% of his first serve points in his last match. The Pole has been strong in almost every department this week and has also shown that when things don't go his way, he has the will to turn things around.

James Duckworth possesses a decent serve himself, but it is unlikely for him to win free points off it as easily as his opponent does. The Australian likes to play a steady game from the baseline, hitting his groundstrokes with depth and consistency, but that will be tough to do against a player as tall and powerful as Hurkacz.

Given the Pole's advantage both on the serve and on shots from the ground, he goes into this contest as the firm favorite.

Prediction: Hubert Hurkacz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid