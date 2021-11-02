Paris Masters 2021: Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (10) Cameron Norrie vs Reilly Opelka

Date: 3 November 2021

Tournament: Rolex Paris Masters 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €2,603,700

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie preview

World No. 25 Reilly Opelka will lock horns with the red-hot Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Opelka had a strong showing in the US Open Series, reaching his first Masters 1000 final in Toronto and the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. Since then, however, the American has failed to kick on.

Opelka entered the Paris Masters on a three-match losing streak, but managed to snap that with a first-round win at Bercy on Tuesday. Buoyed by 18 aces, Opelka cruised past Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 7-6(4) for his first win in nearly a month.

Cameron Norrie in action at the Rolex Paris Masters

The American has a tough challenge up next in the form of reigning Indian Wells Masters champion Cameron Norrie.

The South African-born British player has had a season to remember. Norrie owns a career-best 49-21 win-loss record so far and has two titles and three runner-up finishes on three different surfaces to his name.

The highlight of his season was his run at the BNP Paribas Open, where he captured his first ATP Masters 1000 title. That catapulted him to No. 14 in the world rankings and he has since climbed one more spot to a career-high 13.

On Monday, the southpaw recorded the 100th tour-level win of his career, dismantling Federico Delbonis 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the Paris Masters. He will look to continue his form and boost his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals.

Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Reilly Opelka leads Cameron Norrie 1-0 in the head-to-head, having won their sole meeting 6-3, 6-4 at the Cincinnati Masters last year.

Reilly Opelka vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Cameron Norrie celebrates his BNP Paribas Open title win

Cameron Norrie has improved by leaps and bounds this season. The British No. 1's consistently high first-serve percentage has played a huge role in his success.

Against Delbonis on Monday, the 10th seed won 30 of 36 first-serve points. Opelka is not the greatest of returners and Norrie's solid first-serves could frustrate him.

The Brit is also extremely quick around the court and comfortable at the net. The key for Norrie will be to pin the American to the baseline and rush forward to finish points at the net whenever the opportunity presents itself.

Opelka, meanwhile, will look to target Norrie's forehand, which is his weaker wing. The American must also ensure he serves well as he is unlikely to be able to hang with the Brit in baseline rallies.

All in all, the American might be able to put up a challenge, but considering the form Norrie is in, the Brit should be able to come away with the win.

Prediction: Cameron Norrie to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram