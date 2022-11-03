Paris Masters 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Frances Tiafoe preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Alex de Minaur vs Frances Tiafoe.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur preview

Frances Tiafoe against Jack Draper at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Sixteenth seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Australian No. 2 Alex de Minaur in the Round of 16 of the 2022 Paris Masters.

Tiafoe has had an outstanding 2022 season, capped off by a dream US Open run where he reached the semifinals. He recently reached the final at the Japan Open, where he went down to compatriot Taylor Fritz.

The 24-year-old has been clinical in his first two matches in Bercy, dispatching Lorenzo Sonego and Jack Draper in straight sets. Against Draper, he was particularly dominant on his serve, winning 89% of first serve points aided by 11 aces on his way to secure a 6-3, 7-5 win.

Alex De Minaur in action at the 2022 Paris Masters.

De Minaur, on the other hand, has made life a little bit harder for himself en route to reaching the Round of 16. He defeated Sebastian Korda in three sets in the opening round and followed that up by getting better of former World No.1 and 2020 Paris Masters champion Daniil Medvedev.

The Aussie was efficient throughout the clash against Medvedev. He matched the Russian on every shot and produced a strategic masterclass to win 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The pair have faced each other twice in their young careers, with De Minaur winning both their encounters, meaning he leads 2-0 in the head-to-head

They last faced each other in the 2019 Next Gen Finals, where the Aussie emerged victorious. Their first came in the Round of 64 at the 2018 US Open.

Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur odds

Frances Tiafoe vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Both players have shown their mettle in the tournament by delivering some of their best performances of the season. Tiafoe is yet to drop his serve in the French capital and is using the faster courts to his advantage.

De Minaur will be buoyed after registering the biggest scalp of his career, the defeat of Medvedev. He too is using the conditions to his favor and is dictating play from the baseline with his flat groundstrokes.

Although the Aussie has defeated the American twice before, Tiafoe is the more aggressive player and is in better form. He should have enough to defeat De Minaur and go through to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in three sets.

