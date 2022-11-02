Paris Masters 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (12) Cameron Norrie vs Corentin Moutet

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Match timing: Approx 8:30 pm local time, 3:30 pm ET, 7:30 pm GMT, and 1:00 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime

Cameron Norrie vs Corentin Moutet preview

Cameron Norrie and Corentin Moutet will face off against each other in the second round of the Rolex Paris Masters on Wednesday.

In the first round, Norrie defeated Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic to record his 49th victory of the year. The World No. 13 appeared to be in great shape as he dominated the No. 29 to win 6-2, 6-4 in an hour and 11 minutes.

The Brit did not give the Serbian a break point throughout the encounter. On his first delivery, he registered eight aces and won 91% of the points. Norrie converted three of his five breakpoints in the match to ensure he began his Masters campaign on the right note.

Moutet qualified for the main draw after defeating compatriots Ugo Humbert and Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the qualifying rounds. In his opening round match, he stunned the in-form Borna Coric by fighting back from a set down to register an emphatic win.

The 23-year-old saved six of seven break points and converted two of his four to defeat the Cincinnati Masters champion 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 37 minutes. Moutet has had a tough run lately. He failed to make it to the main draw in Vienna and won just one round apiece in both Florence and Napoli. However, with three victories in as many games, including qualifiers in Paris, he will be pretty confident heading into the second round.

Cameron Norrie vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Norrie leads Moutet 1-0 in the head-to-head. Their only clash to date happened in 2021 in Lyon, where Norrie won 7-5, 6-3.

Cameron Norrie vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Cameron Norrie -250 +1.5 Corentin Moutet +180 +5.5

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs Corentin Moutet prediction

With 64% of his matches won over the past ten years, Norrie has a strong record (312-179). That said, his 41-39 win-loss record in the past two years on indoor hardcourts doesn't make for great reading.

He has won two titles this year, the Delray Beach Open, where he beat Reilly Opelka 7-6(1), 7-6(4) in the final, and the Lyon Open, where he defeated Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1 in the summit clash.

Moutet, now ranked a career-best World No. 64, has a 39-20 win-loss record this year. The Frenchman has also won two titles this year, though both have come on the Challenger circuit - at the Szczecin Challenger and the Lyon Challenger.

Moutet is the type of player that the notorious Parisian crowd loves to support. That said, Norrie has the necessary temperament to handle the role of the antagonist. The Brit also being left-handed will probably limit some of Moutet's shot-making.

At the Lyon Open last year, Norrie defeated Moutet in straight sets and could well repeat that result in Paris this week.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

