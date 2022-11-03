Paris Masters 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Alcaraz in action against Yoshihito Nishioka at the 2022 Paris Masters.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will face Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 of the 2022 Paris Masters at Bercy.

Alcaraz looked imperious in his opening-round match against Yoshihito Nishioka, defeating him in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. The 19-year-old was dominant on his serve, winning 85% of his first serve points and 73% on his second delivery, aided by nine aces. Although he lost his serve once in the match, he broke Nishioka's delivery thrice to move onto the next round.

Grigor Dimitrov in action at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

Dimitrov has played two entirely different matches against two different game styles in the tournament. He was able to hold his own against the tall Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp and take the win in two tiebreakers.

While in his second-round match against Fabio Fognini, he was more dominant and free-flowing. The Bulgarian broke the flamboyant Italian's serve five times in the match while only losing his own once to take the match in straight sets 6-0, 7-5 to advance to the next round.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

The duo have never faced each other on the ATP Tour and will play their first encounter.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap bets Total Games Carlos Alcaraz Grigor Dimitrov

(Odds will be updated when available)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Alcaraz in action against Yoshihito Nishioka at the 2022 Paris Masters

Alcaraz will once again be the overwhelming favorite heading into the encounter. Although Dimitrov has more pedigree compared to his previous opponent, the teenager will have enough to beat the Bulgarian.

Both players like to play their shots and dictate the match on their own terms. However, the Spaniard is more solid from the baseline as well as on serve. He possesses plenty of power in his groundstrokes from both wings and is one of the best movers on the tour.

The teenager will be looking to take control from the start and register a win to move on to the quarterfinals.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes