Paris Masters 2022: Carlos Alcaraz vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Carlos Alcaraz in action at the Swiss Indoors

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Alcaraz has had a wonderful season, resulting in him being the top-ranked player in the world at present. The Spaniard won his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open and also triumphed at the Masters 1000 events in Miami and Madrid.

Alcaraz's most recent appearance came at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, where he beat Jack Draper, Botic van de Zandschulp and Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the semifinals. He was ousted by eventual champion Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Nishioka, meanwhile, has produced some promising performances this season, which helped him break into the top 40 of the ATP rankings. His lone title came at the Korea Open, where he beat Denis Shapovalov in the final. He also reached the final of the Citi Open in Washington, where he lost to Nick Kyrgios.

Nishioka qualified for the main draw at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna with wins over Ilya Ivashka and Joao Sousa. However, he lost to 6-7(4), 7-6(7), 6-3 to Taylor Fritz in the first round.

The Japanese No. 1 then competed in the first round of the Paris Masters and beat Aslan Karatsev 6-3, 6-4.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two currently stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yoshihito Nishioka odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Carlos Alcaraz -450 -4.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-125) Yoshihito Nishioka +310 +4.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (-110)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Carlos Alcaraz vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Alcaraz will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite. The World No. 1 reached the semifinals of the Swiss Indoors and will be eager to follow that up with a deep run at the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz will look to play aggressively from the start and put pressure on his opponent. The Spaniard possesses plenty of power and is capable of mixing things up with his astute drop shots. He is lightning quick across the court.

Nishioka is also nimble on his feet and has improved his serve of late. The Japanese No. 1 is a counterpuncher and will look to keep rallies going for as long as possible. He will, however, find it difficult to hit clear winners against the Spaniard.

Alcaraz is still getting accustomed to playing indoors, but should have more than enough to get past Nishioka.

Pick: Alcaraz to win in straight sets.

