Paris Masters 2022 draw: Rafael Nadal's projected path to the final ft. potential blockbuster clash against Novak Djokovic in SF

Rafael Nadal will return to action at the Paris Masters. The Spaniard has not played a single match since Roger Federer's farewell clash at the Laver Cup and will be eager to do well at the Masters 1000 tournament.

Nadal has had a considerable break after facing fitness problems since Wimbledon and will look to mesmerize spectators in the French capital. He is seeded second in the tournament and thus, received a bye to the second round.

If Nadal is fully fit, he stands a chance of winning the Paris Masters for the first time in his career.

On that note, let us take a detailed look at the Spaniard's path to the final of the tournament.

Rafael Nadal's 2nd-round opponent- Tommy Paul/ Roberto Bautista Agut

The Spaniard will face either compatriot Roberto Bautista Agut or Tommy Paul in the second round. Both players have had some decent performances this season but the former will most likely manage to seal his spot in the last 32.

Nadal has won each of his past three encounters against Bautista Agut and should be able to come out on top if he faces him again.

Rafael Nadal's likely 3rd-round opponent- Pablo Carreno Busta/ Denis Shapovalov

14th seed Pablo Carreno Busta and Denis Shapovalov are Nadal's most likely opponents in the Round of 16 if he gets there. Carreno Busta's crowning moment of the season came at the Canadian Open, which he won by beating Hubert Hurkacz in the final. However, he has triumphed in only 7 out of 13 matches since.

Shapovalov, on the other hand, has won 11 out of 15 matches since the start of the US Open, reaching the final of the Korea Open and the semifinals of the Japan Open.

Rafael Nadal's likely quarterfinal opponent- Stefanos Tsitsipas

Cameron Norrie and Borna Coric are both capable of having a good run at the Paris Masters. However, Stefanos Tsitsipas will most likely be the King of Clay's opponent in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament.

The Greek has produced some impressive performances so far this season, winning the Monte-Carlo Masters and reaching the final of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Recently, he had back-to-back final runs at the Astana Open and the Stockholm Open before suffering a Round-of-16 exit at the Erste Bank Open.

Rafael Nadal's likely opponent in the semifinals- Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic after their clash at the French Open

This is a matchup many would want to happen. Third seed Casper Ruud is among the contenders for the Paris Masters but it's hard to see reigning champion Novak Djokovic not reaching the last four considering his recent run of form.

The Serb has not lost a single tour-level match (Laver Cup excluded) since his defeat to Nadal in the French Open quarterfinals. He won Wimbledon before triumphing at the Tel Aviv Open and the Astana Open.

Nadal and Djokovic will lock horns for the 60th time if both reach the semifinals of the Paris Masters.

Rafael Nadal's likely opponent in the final- Carlos Alcaraz/Daniil Medvedev

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz has been in some form this season. The Spaniard attained the ranking after winning the US Open but his reign at the top did not start well as he lost his first tour-level match at the Astana Open. However, he is looking in good nick at the Swiss Indoors, reaching the semifinals.

Daniil Medvedev is among the title contenders for the Paris Masters and will look to go all the way this year after losing in the final in 2021. The Russian has had his ups and downs this season but looks in good form after reaching the semifinals of the Erste Bank Open without dropping a single set.

