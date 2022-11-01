Paris Masters 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (Q) Mikael Ymer.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mikael Ymer preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

World No. 8 Felix Auger-Aliassime will square off against qualifier Mikael Ymer in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime has been largely consistent this year and over the last few weeks, the most in-form player on the tour. He had a strong start to the season, winning the ATP Cup, reaching the Australian Open quarterfinals and claiming his maiden career title at the Rotterdam Open after eight runner-up finishes.

After a couple of early exits, Auger-Aliassime made it to the quarterfinals of four consecutive clay events, but lost to Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the French Open. The Canadian was stunned by Maxime Cressy in the first round at Wimbledon.

Despite some good results in the lead-up to the US Open, Auger-Aliassime lost in the second round of the year's final Major. He then scored wins over Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic in the Davis Cup and Laver Cup respectively.

Following a first-round exit from the Astana Open, the 22-year old won three straight titles in Firenze, Antwerp and Basel. As the eighth seed in Paris, Auger-Aliassime received a bye into the second round.

Mikael Ymer at the 2022 US Open.

With wins over Constant Lestienne and Jiri Lehecka, Mikael Ymer qualified for the main draw in Paris. He was up against World No. 36 Alexander Bublik in the first round.

Ymer started the match by losing serve in the very first game, but reeled off six games in a row to take the opening set. Both players had a chance to go up a break in the second set, but neither was successful in that endeavor. Bublik came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to clinch the set and take the match to a decider.

The duo once again fumbled on the break point chances they had in the third set. With Bublik serving to stay in the match at 5-4, Ymer finally managed to break serve and won the contest 6-1, 6-7(2), 6-4.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

Auger-Aliassime leads Ymer 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at Wimbledon 2021 in four sets.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mikael Ymer odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Felix Auger-Aliassime -450 +1.5 (-1200) Over 21.5 (-105) Mikael Ymer +310 -1.5 (+550) Under 21.5 (-135)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Mikael Ymer prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

After a strong start, Ymer needed to dig deep to oust Bublik in the first round. He finished the match with 20 winners and 16 unforced errors. He also survived a barrage of aces and strong serving from the Kazakh and will need to perform similarly on return against the World No. 8 in the next round.

Ymer now faces the prospect of stopping the hottest player on the tour right now. Auger-Aliassime is on a 13-match winning streak and won his most recent title without dropping serve even once. He has been firing his forehand with authority which helps him take control of points rather quickly.

The Canadian has also been quite effective during return games. Ymer has a pretty decent baseline game and has often made things difficult for higher-ranked opponents. However, the Swede is yet to win a match against a top-10 player and it doesn't look like the in-form Auger-Aliassime will be his first big scalp.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

