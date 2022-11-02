Paris Masters 2022: Hubert Hurkacz vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Hubert Hurkacz vs Holger Rune.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Match timing: Not before 4 pm local time, 11 am ET, 3 pm GMT and 8:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Holger Rune preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Paris Masters.

World No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz will take on rising teen star Holger Rune in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Hurkacz was drawn against Adrian Mannarino in the first round. The Pole was under pressure during his service games quite often in the first set and saved a total of eight break points. He managed to take the set into a tie-break, which he ended up winning to take a one-set lead.

Both players remained quite solid on serve for the better part of the second set. Mannarino was the first to blink as Hurkacz broke his serve in the ninth game of the set. The 25-year-old then served out the match in the following game to win 7-6(5), 6-4. With the win, he also kept his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals afloat.

Holger Rune at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Rune faced three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round. The teenager held a break point in the first set for a 4-3 lead, but was unable to get the job done. The Swiss then broke his serve in the last game of the set to clinch it.

Rune went up an early break to lead 2-0 in the second set, but Wawrinka managed to get back on serve down the line. With the Dane serving at 5-4 to stay alive in the contest, he saved a couple of match points to keep himself in contention. He then won the next couple of games as well to take the set.

Both players remained steady on serve in the third set, though Wawrinka blew another match point on Rune's serve at 6-5. The wasted opportunities proved to be costly as the teenager came out on top in the tie-break to win the match 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3).

Hubert Hurkacz vs Holger Rune head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz -135 +1.5 (-350) Over 23.5 (+100) Holger Rune +105 -1.5 (+225) Under 23.5 (-140)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Holger Rune prediction

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

Although Hurkacz faced some trouble during his service games, his big serve did help him out in the end. He saved all eight break points that he faced and hammered 20 aces along the way. He didn't do that well on return, but just enough to get over the finish line. The Pole struck 29 winners to 11 unforced errors.

Rune showed commendable mental fortitude as he saved three match points against Wawrinka in the previous round. The teenager has now won 14 of his last 16 matches. He fired 43 winners while committing 26 unforced errors.

Rune's a more attacking player in this match-up and could put Hurkacz on the backfoot. The Pole simply can't rely on his serve to bail him out time and again and will need to be more proactive in his approach if he wants to oust his opponent. The young Dane has been in great form over the past month and based on that, he has the edge in this encounter.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

Poll : 0 votes