Paris Masters 2022: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

The 2022 Paris Masters beckons the world's top players yet again as the 50th edition of the tournament will be held from October 31 to November 6.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic returns to the French capital seeking a record-extending seventh title at the venue. His arch-rival Rafael Nadal is also back in action after a brief hiatus. Along with the two tennis legends, the entire top 10, except for the injured Alexander Zverev, is accounted for.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev are some of the other title contenders here. Nick Kyrgios, who is in the midst of a career-best season so far, pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Nevertheless, some of the finest talents on the ATP tour are participating in this edition of the Paris Masters. On that note, let's take a look at how the draw could unfold over the next few days.

First Quarter: Carlos Alcaraz gunning for a third Masters 1000 title

Carlos Alcaraz is the top seed at the Paris Masters.

Seeded players: (1) Carlos Alcaraz, (7) Andrey Rublev, (10) Hubert Hurkacz and (13) Matteo Berrettini.

Expected quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev.

Dark horse: John Isner.

Alcaraz has enjoyed an incredibly successful year that culminated in him capturing his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open last month. Prior to that, he won a couple of Masters titles in Miami and Madrid. The teenager will now be aiming to lay his hands on another big title.

Alcaraz and the other top eight seeds have received a first-round bye here. He's likely to face Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round, followed by a third-round date with either Matteo Berrettini or Grigor Dimitrov. There are concerns regarding the Italian's fitness as he picked up an injury recently. The teenager is likely to get past them and reach the quarterfinals.

Another teenager, Holger Rune, is in this section and is up against Stan Wawrinka in the first round. Should he get past the three-time Major champion, he could meet Hubert Hurkacz in the second round. Andrey Rublev, whose potential second-round opponent is John Isner, could await the teenager in the third round.

While Alcaraz seems favorite for one of the quarterfinal spots, the other could be taken up by either Rublev or Rune. The Danish youngster seems more likely to make the cut.

Predicted quarterfinal: Carlos Alcaraz def. Holger Rune

Second Quarter: Daniil Medvedev gunning for a second title at the Paris Masters

Daniil Medvedev at the 2020 Paris Masters.

Seeded players: (4) Daniil Medvedev, (8) Felix Auger-Aliassime, (9) Taylor Fritz and (16) Frances Tiafoe.

Expected quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev vs Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Dark horse: Arthur Rinderknech.

Daniil Medvedev won the Paris Masters back in 2020 and almost claimed the title last year as well, but lost to Novak Djokovic in the final. This has been a tough year for the Russian, with plenty of ups and downs. He'll kick off his campaign here against either Sebastian Korda or Alex de Minaur. The American is in better form at the moment and is likely to be his opponent.

Medvedev's possible third-round foe could be Frances Tiafoe. However, the American lost in the first-round in Vienna recently. Arthur Rinderknech is also lurking here. The Frenchman has made it to at least the quarterfinals of his last four tournaments and could knock out Tiafoe to meet the former World No. 1.

Should Medvedev make it to the last eight, he's likely to face the in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Canadian has won two consecutive titles and is currently a semifinalist at the Swiss Indoors. But the 22-year old will have to get past Alexander Bublik and either Taylor Fritz or Andy Murray to make it to the quarterfinals.

Predicted quarterfinal: Daniil Medvedev def. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Third Quarter: Novak Djokovic aiming to script more history at the Paris Masters

Novak Djokovic at the 2021 Paris Masters.

Seeded players: (3) Casper Ruud, (6) Novak Djokovic, (11) Jannik Sinner and (15) Marin Cilic.

Expected quarterfinal: Casper Ruud vs Novak Djokovic.

Dark horse: Karen Khachanov.

Casper Ruud is the highest seeded player in this section. However, his current form makes him susceptible to an early upset. He has lost in the first round of his last two tournaments. He could be up against Richard Gasquet in the second round, with either Lorenzo Musetti or Marin Cilic awaiting him after that.

All players are capable of giving Ruud a tough time unless he steps up his game. If the World No. 3 is able to defeat them, he should be able to make it to the quarterfinals.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic arrives at the Paris Masters on the heels of a nine-match winning streak, having captured consecutive titles in Tel Aviv and Astana. He's likely to commence his title defense against Diego Schwartzman. Awaiting him in the third round could be either Jannik Sinner or Karen Khachanov.

The Russian defeated Djokovic in the final to win the Paris Masters in 2018. However, the 21-time Major champion should avoid an upset this time around.

Predicted quarterfinal: Novak Djokovic def. Lorenzo Musetti.

Fourth Quarter: Rafael Nadal on the hunt for a maiden title at the Paris Masters

Rafael Nadal is yet to win the Paris Masters.

Seeded players: (2) Rafael Nadal, (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas, (12) Cameron Norrie and (14) Pablo Carreno Busta.

Expected quarterfinal: Rafael Nadal vs Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Dark horse: Borna Coric.

A title at the Paris Masters has proved to be elusive for Rafael Nadal so far, and he'll be seeking to remedy that. Injuries have sidetracked the Spaniard after a successful start to the year that saw him win the Australian Open and the French Open.

Nadal will begin his quest for a maiden title here against either Tommy Paul or Roberto Bautista Agut. He could face Denis Shapovalov in the third round. The two have played out a couple of memorable matches this year. The former World No. 1 triumphed at the Australian Open, while the Canadian won against him at the Italian Open.

Shapovalov has been playing quite well over the last few weeks and could manage to oust Nadal once again to reach the quarterfinals. Stefanos Tsitsipas is the other highest seeded player in this section. He could have to face Borna Coric yet again.

He has lost to him twice already this year, including at the Vienna Open a few days ago. Coric has the potential to stop Tsitsipas from reaching the quarterfinals here as well.

Quarterfinal prediction: Borna Coric def. Denis Shapovalov.

Prediction for semifinals

Daniil Medvedev def. Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic def. Borna Coric

Prediction for the final: Novak Djokovic def. Daniil Medvedev

