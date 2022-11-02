Paris Masters 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Match timing: Approx 6 pm local time, 1 pm ET, 5 pm GMT and 10:30 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

Top-20 players Pablo Carreno Busta and Denis Shapovalov are set to clash in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Carreno Busta kicked off his campaign in Paris against countryman Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the opening round. He faced a break point in the very first game of the match, but managed to hold serve. The World No. 14 then snagged a break in the fourth game of the set to go 3-1 up.

Carreno Busta solidified his lead with a hold of serve to make it 4-1 and after another few games, served out the first set with ease to clinch it. He went up an early break to lead 3-1 in the second set. Ramos-Vinolas had his chances to level the score, but failed to capitalize on the couple of break points he had. The 31-year old then broke his opponent's serve once again to win the match 6-3, 6-3.

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

Shapovalov, meanwhile, was up against Francisco Cerundolo in the first round. The duo traded service breaks to start the match, but remained solid on serve for the rest of the first set. The Argentine then came out on top in the tie-break to put himself in the lead.

After missing a couple of break point chances early on in the second set, Shapovalov finally secured a break of serve in the eighth game to go 5-3 up. He served out the set after that to force a decider.

Both players went toe-to-toe in the final set, though Shapovalov seemed to hold the edge. The Canadian's persistence was eventually rewarded with a break in the ninth game, following which he wrapped up the match to complete a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 comeback victory.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

Carreno Busta leads Shapovalov 4-2 in the head-to-head. The Canadian won their most recent meeting at the 2022 ATP Cup in straight sets.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Pablo Carreno Busta +100 -1.5 (+220) Over 23.5 (-105) Denis Shapovalov -130 +1.5 (-350) Under 23.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 Erste Bank Open.

Carreno Busta had an easy outing in the first round, knocking out Ramos-Vinolas with ease. He didn't lose serve even once, while striking 30 winners compared to 16 unforced errors.

Shapovalov, on the other hadn, had to stage a comeback to oust Cerundolo, but never looked to be in danger throughout the contest. At times, he did go overboard with his shots and ended up with more unforced errors than winners. While Carreno Busta holds an edge in their head-to-head, the Canadian is in the midst of a purple patch right now.

Shapovalov reached two finals last month, while making deep runs in another couple of events. Their previous encounter took place at the start of the year, where Carreno Busta went 1/9 on break points, and the Spaniard will be aiming to rectify that stat this time around.

The Spaniard is usually able to wear down the 23-year old with his consistent grinding. However, considering Shapovalov's form, he should be able to advance to the next round.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

