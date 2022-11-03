Paris Masters 2022: Pablo Carreno Busta vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (14) Pablo Carreno Busta vs Tommy Paul.

Date: November 3, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Tommy Paul preview

Pablo Carreno Busta at the 2022 Swiss Indoors.

14th seed Pablo Carreno Busta will square off against World No. 31 Tommy Paul in the third round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Thursday.

Carreno Busta defeated compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas in straight sets to advance to the second round, where Denis Shapovalov awaited him. After trading service breaks at the start of the match, the duo remained steady on serve. The Spaniard did hold four break points in the sixth game of the set but failed to make the most of them.

The 31-year-old then came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to nab the first set. Shapovalov stepped up his game in the second set as he raced to a 4-1 lead. He broke his opponent's serve once more towards the end to clinch the set.

Carreno Busta broke Shapovalov's serve to start the third set and followed it up with a service hold to make it 2-0. The Spaniard maintained the lead until the end to win the match 7-6 (2), 2-6, 6-4.

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Paul defeated Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets to book a second-round date with World No. 2 Rafael Nadal. The American went up an early break to lead 2-1, but the 22-time Major champion wrestled back the break to level the score.

Nadal then won the last three games of the first set to take it. The Spaniard dealt the first blow as he snagged a break to go 2-1 up, but Paul got back on serve in the very next game. The American blew a set point on his opponent's serve at 5-4 but managed to grab the set in the tie-break later on.

The third set was quite one-sided, with Paul dropping just one game to complete a 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 comeback victory and score one of the best wins of his career so far.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Pablo Carreno Busta -140 Tommy Paul +115

Odds courtesy of Draftskings Sportsbook.

Pablo Carreno Busta vs Tommy Paul prediction

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Both players were taken to three sets in the previous rounds. Paul played a pretty decent match to defeat Nadal. While his serve was alright, he looked quite attackable at times. He ended the match with 29 winners and 18 unforced errors.

Carreno Busta survived an onslaught of Shapovalov's pounding groundstrokes to come out on top. He struck 24 winners while committing just nine unforced errors. After knocking out a couple of Spaniards, Paul is set to face another player from the country.

The American has a pretty decent all-court game and has a good set of wheels on him. It'll come in handy against Carreno Busta, who's known to engage in long rallies. Paul at times lacks the consistency to dominate the lengthy baseline duels but makes up for it with some nifty net play at times to end the points early.

Both players seem evenly matched heading into this encounter. While Paul has the game to win, the conditions here give Carreno Busta an edge. The Spaniard has also performed better in bigger events and could rise to the occasion once again.

Pick: Pablo Carreno Busta to win in three sets.

