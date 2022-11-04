Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul

Date: November 4, 2022

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul preview

Tsitsipas in action at the 2022 Paris Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Tommy Paul are set for a quarterfinal clash at the Paris Masters on Friday.

Tsitsipas was awarded a bye in the first round and took on World No. 27 Dan Evans in the second round. He registered a facile victory over the Brit, 6-3, 6-4. The Greek claimed an early lead in the first set by winning the first three games and hung on to the advantage to clinch the set. He broke Evans early in the second set and held on to his lead to seal the win.

Tsitsipas squared off against Corentin Moutet in the third round. He secured a break in the eighth game and served out the first set to nil. The second set went into a tie-break but Tsitsipas held his nerve to win the match 6-3, 7-6(3), and progress to the quarterfinals.

Tommy Paul in action at the Paris Masters

Tommy Paul kicked off his campaign in Paris with a straight-sets win over Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-4, 6-4. Paul then pulled off an upset win against World No. 2 Rafael Nadal. It was Nadal who secured the initial advantage as he won the first set quite convincingly. But the American took the second set in a tie-break before outclassing Nadal in the third to win 3-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

Paul then ousted another Spaniard in the form of 14th seed Pablo Carreno Busta in the third round, winning 6-4, 6-4 to secure a quarterfinal berth.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Paul 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2021 Lyon Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -275 +1.5 (-700) Over 21.5 (-145) Tommy Paul +200 -1.5 (+400) Under 21.5 (+100)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul prediction

Tsitsipas at the Paris Masters

Although Tsitsipas will head into the quarterfinals as the favorite, Paul should not be written off as he will be brimming with confidence after three impressive wins in the tournament.

Tsitsipas has been brilliant as well, winning all his matches in straight sets. Although his first-serve percentage in the last match was low (57%), the Greek won 91% of his first-serve points and didn't face a break point throughout.

Tsitsipas hasn't enjoyed playing in Paris in the past but seems to be warming to the conditions this year.

Paul also served well in his last match, winning 76% of the points on his first serve. He hit 24 winners and made just seven unforced errors.

Paul has looked good throughout his time in Paris, but Tsitsipas should be able to get past him considering his current form and their head-to-head record.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

