Paris Masters 2022: Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul.

Date: November 2, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 32).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Match timing: Not before 7:30 pm local time, 2:30 pm ET, 6:30 pm GMT and 12 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul preview

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Paris Masters.

After a first-round bye, 22-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will take on Tommy Paul in the second round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

After ending the 2021 season early due to an injury, Nadal made a triumphant comeback. He won the Melbourne Summer Set upon his return and captured his 21st Grand Slam title at the Australian Open. He claimed his third title on the trot at the Mexican Open. The Spaniard's winning streak came to an end in the final of the Indian Wells Masters, during which he sustained an injury.

Nadal was sidelined for a couple of months before returning to action at the Madrid Open, where he made it to the quarterfinals. At the Italian Open, he lost in the third round. Despite being far from fit, the former World No. 1 won his 22nd Major title at the French Open.

The 36-year-old picked up another injury during his quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon and withdrew prior to his semifinal match. He made his comeback in Cincinnati but lost to Borna Coric in the second round. The Spaniard made a fourth-round exit from the US Open. He participated in the Laver Cup as part of Roger Federer's retirement but competed in a solitary doubles match only.

Tommy Paul at the 2022 Gijon Open.

Tommy Paul was up against Roberto Bautista Agut in the first round. He went up an early break to lead 2-0, but the Spaniard managed to level the score soon enough. The duo remained quite solid on serve for the next few games.

Paul snagged a break in the ninth game of the set to go 5-4 up and served out the set with ease to put himself in the driver's seat. The American struck first in the second set as he secured a break of serve to lead 3-2.

Bautista Agut failed to make inroads on his opponent's serve and Paul soon closed out the proceedings to win 6-4, 6-4.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

Nadal leads Paul 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Mexican Open in straight sets.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul odds

Player Moneyline Rafael Nadal -385 Tommy Paul +300

Odds courtesy of Oddschecker.

Rafael Nadal vs Tommy Paul prediction

Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open.

Paul faced some resistance early on but managed to oust Bautista Agut without much difficulty in the end. His serving stats were pretty decent and while his shot selection was questionable at times, he still ended the match with 25 winners and 20 unforced errors.

Nadal's returning from another hiatus, but he has gotten used to it by now. His record on indoor hardcourts remains a slightly sore spot in an otherwise stellar career. Considering the Spaniard's record in these conditions and his lack of match play, Paul will fancy his chances here.

Nadal has now resorted to keeping the points short and will look to be the aggressor. Paul can certainly keep up with him, but the American will need to be dialed in from start to finish. Even a minor slip against the former World No. 1 is likely to give him the opening he needs to make a comeback.

It's tough to say how Nadal will fare upon his return, but he hasn't lost before the quarterfinals here so far. Expect the Spaniard to overcome a slow start and emerge victorious in the end.

Pick: Rafael Nadal to win in three sets.

