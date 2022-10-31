Paris Masters 2022: Stan Wawrinka vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick 

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Stan Wawrinka vs Holger Rune

Date: November 1, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: First round (Round of 64)

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Stan Wawrinka vs Holger Rune preview

Stan Wawrinka in action at the Swiss Indoors

Stan Wawrinka will face Holger Rune in the first round of the Paris Masters. Wawrinka isn't the player he once used to be but has still managed to produce some good performances so far this season.

After suffering an opening-round exit at the US Open, the 37-year-old reached the semifinals of the Moselle Open, where he defeated Daniil Medvedev in the process.

Wawrinka recently competed at the Swiss Indoors in Basel and started the tournament with stunning second seed Casper 6-4, 6-4. He then beat Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals, where he lost to sixth seed Roberto Bautista Agut.

Holger Rune had a good clay-court season where he reached the French Open quarterfinals and won his first singles title in Munich. The Dane suffered a poor run over the next couple of months before rediscovering it lately.

Rune won his second title of the season at the Stockholm Open, where he beat Cameron Norrie and Alex de Minaur before defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final.

He then reached the final of the Swiss Indoors with wins over Alex de Minaur, Ugo Humbert, Arthur Rinderknech and Roberto Bautista Agut. However, his nine-match winning streak came to an end in the final, where Felix Auger-Aliassime beat him 6-3, 7-5.

Stan Wawrinka vs Holger Rune head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two stands at 0-0 as they haven't locked horns before.

Stan Wawrinka vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stan Wawrinka +155 +1.5 (+115) Under 22.5 (-105) Holger Rune -200 -1.5 (-160) Over 22.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Stan Wawrinka vs Holger Rune prediction

Rune has been in pretty good form lately and will enter the match as the favorite to win. However, Wawrinka will be in good spirits after reaching the quarterfinals of the Swiss Indoors and he cannot be written off.

Rune has been playing quite aggressively lately and his game has become more well-rounded. The Dane hit 128 winners compared to 51 unforced errors at the Swiss Indoors. So, we can expect him to play just as cleanly in Paris, at least during the early stages.

Wawrinka's one-handed backhand is still among the very best we have ever seen and he will look to use that to finish points. The Swiss also has an effective serve which can fetch him a lot of free points.

While Wawrinka can put up a tough fight, it's hard to see Rune lose this one given his recent performances.

Pick: Rune to win in three sets.

