Paris Masters 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (Q) Corentin Moutet.

Date: November 3, 2022.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2022.

Round: Third round (Round of 16).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,415,410.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Corentin Moutet preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Paris Masters.

World No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas will face off against qualifier Corentin Moutet in the third round of the 2022 Paris Masters on Thursday.

Following an opening-round bye, Tsitsipas was up against Dan Evans in the second round. The Greek snagged an early break for a 3-0 lead in the first set, which he held on to until the end to clinch it.

He started the second set by breaking the Brit's serve and following a hold of his own, extended his lead to 2-0. He held a break point each in Evan's next two service games but failed to convert. Nevertheless, the solitary break from earlier was more than enough for him to win the match 6-3, 6-4.

Corentin Moutet at the 2022 Paris Masters.

Corentin Moutet defeated compatriots Ugo Humbert and Geoffrey Blancaneaux to make the main draw cut in Paris. In the first round, he knocked out Borna Coric in three sets and took on Cameron Norrie in the second round.

Moutet drew first blood as he bagged a break in the fifth game of the opening set to go 3-2 up. He broke the Brit's serve once again towards the end to claim the set. The duo remained quite steady on serve for the better part of the second set. Norrie raised his level during the business end of the set and won three games in a row to take it.

The pair broke each other's serve once early on in the third set. Moutet then held a match point at 5-4 on Norrie's serve but the Brit managed to dig deep to keep himself in contention. The Frenchman wasn't to be denied as he came out on top in the tie-break to win the match 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(3) at 3 am.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Moutet 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2018 Barcelona Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Moneyline Stefanos Tsitsipas -550 Corentin Moutet +350

Odds sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Moutet earned another hard-fought win in Paris, this time over Norrie. He left it all out on the court and utilized an array of shots to confound his opponent. The 23-year-old blasted 50 winners compared to 15 unforced errors. He was also recently expelled by the French Tennis Federation for his controversial behavior, which seems to have lit a fire in him.

Tsitsipas was hardly in danger against Evans in the previous round. He put up a strong showing to defeat the Brit yet again in straight sets. The World No. 5 struck 28 winners while committing seven unforced errors.

Moutet's lefty forehand often puts his opponent in an uncomfortable position. He's also quite comfortable coming forward to finish off the points and has the game to make things difficult for Tsitsipas. However, if the Greek replicates his form from the previous round, he should be able to deal with any challenges presented by his opponent quite easily.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

Poll : 0 votes