Paris Masters 2023: Alexander Zverev vs Marton Fucsovics preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (10) Alexander Zverev vs Marton Fucsovics

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023.

Date: October 31, 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime

Alexander Zverev vs Marton Fucsovics preview

2023 US Open - Day 8

Tenth seed Alexander Zverev will take on Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday.

Zverev has swiftly regained his momentum since making his comeback from injury in January. He has chalked up 51 wins from 76 matches, including title-winning runs at the Hamburg European Open and the Chengdu Open. He also reached the semifinals at the French Open and the Cincinnati Open.

Zverev will enter Paris on the back of a quarterfinal finish at the Vienna Open. He outfoxed the likes of Sebastian Ofner and Cameron Norrie en route to the last eight, but couldn't get past Andrey Rublev. The Russian player defeated Zverev in a close three-set contest 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.

BNP Paribas Open - Day 6

On the other contrary, Marton Fucsovics has amassed 32 wins from 55 matches and a title-winning run at the Canberra Challenger. He also reached the semifinals of the Stuttgart Open and fourth round of the Indian Wells.

Fucsovics entered Paris on the back of a first-round exit at the Stockholm Open. He successfully entered the main draw, picking up potent wins over the likes of Emil Ruusuvuori and Gregoire Barrere in the qualifiers. He outclassed the Frenchman Barrere in straight sets 7-5, 6-2.

Alexander Zverev vs Marton Fucsovics head-to-head

The head-to-head between Zverev and Fucsovics is poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Alexander Zverev vs Marton Fucsovics odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev Marton Fucsovics

Odds will be updated when available.

Alexander Zverev vs Marton Fucsovics prediciton

2023 China Open - Day 8

Both players will be vying to make a strong start at the Paris Masters.

Zverev, having made a remarkable return from injury earlier this year, has demonstrated his determination and regained his form. His aggressive baseline game and ability to dictate rallies will be his key assets in this contest. Deep runs at the French Open and the 2023 US Open showcase his ability to defeat formidable opponents on the men's tour.

On the other side, Fucsovics brings his own set of skills to the table. His solid performances on hardcourts make him a worthy opponent. The Hungarian's game is characterized by relentless baseline defense and the capability to counterpunch effectively. His recent strong showing in the qualifiers, defeating Emil Ruusuvuori and Gregoire Barrere, highlights his current form.

The outcome of this clash could depend on the adaptation to the indoor conditions and who can impose their game style more effectively. Zverev's dependable offensive game and tactical acumen might give him the edge in this tie. The German player will also be determined to perform well and qualify for the ATP Finals in Turin. Given these factors, he is expected to successfully navigate this challenge.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.