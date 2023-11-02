Paris Masters 2023: Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (13) Alex de Minaur

Date: November 3, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur preview

Rublev is into the last eight.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev takes on 13th seed Alex de Minaur for a place in the Paris Masters semifinals.

World No. 5 Rublev dished out a confident showing against Dutchman Botic vna de Zandschulp. The 26-year-old conceded three games in each set as he booked his place in the last eight. Rublev fired 18 winners and had just four unforced errors as he brought up his 20th Masters 1000 win of the year.

Only Carlos Alcaraz (25), Daniil Medvedev (25) and Jannik Sinner have had more wins in the tournament category in 2023 than Rublev, who improves to 55-22 this season.

Earlier this week, the reigning Monte-Carlo champion beat Yoshitio Nishioka of Japan in three sets, having lost to Hubert Hurkacz in a third-set tiebreak in the Shanghai final.

Meanwhile, World No. 13 de Minaur enjoyed a third-round bye against Italy's Jannik Sinner. Earlier this week, the 24-year-old beat Andy Murray and American Mackenzie McDonald in the opening two rounds in Paris.

Alex de Minaur is now 44-24 in 2023. Earlier this season, the Australian won the biggest title of the year in Acapulco. He also reached the final at Queen's Club, Los Cabos and Canada Masters.

The Australian has had a strong season overall, reaching multiple quarterfinals, most recently in Tokyo, before this week.

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Rublev has surprisingly lost three of his four meetings - including all three hardcourt clashes - to de Minaur. The pair last met in the opening round at Rotterdam this year, which the Australian won in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Andrey Rublev Alex de Minaur

The odds will be updated when they release.

Andrey Rublev vs Alex de Minaur prediction

De Minaur is into the last eight/

Both Rublev and De Minaur look to dominate opponents off the back of the court and have similar game styles. Both hit powerfully off either flank and move well, with Rublev being the better of the two servers.

Morever, the Russian enjoys a slight edge owing to his superior experience, pedigree and consistency, especially on hardcourts, where he has a 204-112 record and nine titles. Meanwhile, de Minaur is 156-89 on the surface, winning six titles.

Alex de Minaur may have Rublev's number on hardcourts, but expect the Russian to beat the former for the first time on hardcourt.

Pick: Rublev in three sets