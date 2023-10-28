Paris Masters 2023: Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (15) Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023.

Date: October 31, 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina preview

Shelton at the Japan Open

Fifteenth seed Ben Shelton will take on Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the first round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Tuesday.

Shelton is blossoming into a top player on the men's tour. He has had a promising season so far, chalking up 28 wins from 53 matches, including a title-winning run at the Japan Open. He also reached the semifinals of the US Open and the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.

The American defeated Taro Daniel Jordan Thompson, Tommy Paul, Marcos Giron and Aslan Karatsev to lift the title in Tokyo. However, he faced an opening-round exit the following week in Viena at the hands of Jannik Sinner.

2023 China Open - Day 5

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, meanwhile, has had a modest season so far, garnering 31 wins from 58 matches. His best result was reaching the semifinals at the Canada Open. He also made the quarterfinals in Barcelona, Estoril, Doha, Indian Wells and Adelaide.

The 24-year-old will enter Paris on the back of early exits at the China Open and the Shanghai Masters. Arthur Fils of France stunned him in the second round of the latter tournament, 6-2, 7-5.

Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina head-to-head

Shelton and Davidovich Fokina haven't met before, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Ben Shelton Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

(Odds will be updated when released)

Ben Shelton vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina prediction

Shelton recently won the Japan Open

With a game built on power and precision, Shelton's ability to dictate rallies and unleash powerful groundstrokes is a significant strength. His impressive run to the semifinals of the US Open earlier this year demonstrates his potential to compete at the highest level. However, a vulnerability in his game is his tendency to make unforced errors during crucial moments.

Davidovich Fokina has shown flashes of brilliance this season. His agility, versatility, and solid defensive skills are his strong suits. He can turn defense into offense and is no stranger to producing breathtaking winners. However, consistency often eludes him as showcased by his early exits from the Shanghai Masters and China Open.

With a head-to-head record of 0-0 on the main tour, this matchup is a blank canvas. Both players have much to prove, and the outcome of this encounter could be shaped by who manages to impose their style of play on the day.

Davidovich Fokina will present a stern challenge for the talented American in what is expected to be a closely-fought match. However, Shelton's power game and ability to dictate points might give him a slight edge. His recent title win in Tokyo and experience making deep runs at Grand Slams position him as the favorite in this contest.

Pick: Ben Shelton to win in three sets.