Paris Masters 2023: Christopher Eubanks vs Tallon Griekspoor preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Christopher Eubanks vs Tallon Griekspoor

Date: October 30, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: First round (Round of 56)

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Christopher Eubanks vs Tallon Griekspoor preview

Christopher Eubanks at the 2023 US Open.

Christopher Eubanks and Tallon Griekspoor are set to clash in the first round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Monday.

Eubanks' breakout result came at the Miami Open, where he made it to the quarterfinal as a qualifier. He then rose through the ranks after capturing his maiden ATP title at the Mallorca Championships.

Eubanks' dream run continued on grass as he fought his way into his first Grand Slam quarterfinal at Wimbledon. He put up a fight against Daniil Medvedev, but lost to him in five sets.

Eubanks then competed in the Atlanta Open and reached the last eight there. Since then he has won just three matches, with a win each at the Citi Open, the US Open and the Shanghai Masters.

Following his exit from Shanghai, Eubanks crashed out in the first round of the Stockholm Open and the Swiss Indoors in Basel. He's now set to make his debut at the Paris Masters.

Griekspoor captured his maiden ATP title at the start of the season at the Maharashtra Open. He then advanced to the third round of a Major for the first time at the Australian Open and the semifinals of the Rotterdam Open.

Griekspoor won his second title at the Libema Open during the grass swing. His good run of form continued as he reached his third final of the year in Washington, but lost to Dan Evans.

Griekspoor has played quite well in recent weeks. Aside from a second round exit from the Shanghai Masters, he made it to the quarterfinals in Astana, Stockholm and Basel.

Christopher Eubanks vs Tallon Griekspoor odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Christopher Eubanks Tallon Griekspoor

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Christopher Eubanks vs Tallon Griekspoor prediction

Tallon Griekspoor at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Eubanks' big serve does help him win quite a few easy points, but players have begun to negate that advantage to an extent. The American's recent losses can be attributed to him doing poorly on return games. He didn't manage to secure even a single break of serve in his last three defeats.

While Eubanks' gameplay from the baseline is stable, he isn't able to bully his opponent into submission from there. The American will need to try some new tactics and mix it up to surprise the players on the other side of the net.

Griekspoor can serve relatively well and is quite solid from the back of the court too. Like Eubanks, he's also set to make his debut at the Paris Masters. Given that he has been more consistent than the American in recent weeks, he'll be favored to make a winning start here.

Pick: Tallon Griekspoor to win in three sets.