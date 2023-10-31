Paris Masters 2023: Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: November 1, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Erste Bank Open.

After a first-round bye, third seed Daniil Medvedev will face off against Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Following a slow start to the season, Medvedev went on a tear, starting from February. He clinched three titles on the trot, lifting trophies in Rotterdam, Doha, and Dubai. A runner-up finish at Indian Wells was followed by another title in Miami.

Medvedev even claimed his first title on clay by winning the Italian Open but crashed out in the first round of the French Open. He rebounded by reaching the semifinals at Wimbledon. The Russian also reached the final of the US Open but came up short against Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev then competed in the China Open, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in the final. Following an early exit from the Shanghai Masters, he headed to Vienna to defend his title at the Erste Bank Open. He made it to the final but was bested by Sinner yet again.

Dimitrov was drawn against Lorenzo Musetti in the first round here. From 1-2 onwards, the former bagged five games in a row to take the opening set. The Bulgarian led by a break in the second set and even held a match point on his opponent's serve, but couldn't close out the match.

Musetti stormed back to level the score and then captured the set by gaining the upper hand in the ensuing tie-break. Dimitrov jumped to a 3-0 lead in the deciding set and maintained the headstart this time around to score a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Medvedev leads Dimitrov 6-2 in the head-to-head. The Russian won their most recent encounter at last week's Erste Bank Open in three sets.

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Daniil Medvedev -450 Grigor Dimitrov +320

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Daniil Medvedev vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Dimitrov overcame a second-set stumble against Musetti to get the job done in three sets. He won 82 percent of his first serve points and struck 29 winners against 11 unforced errors.

Dimitrov lost to Medvedev in the second round of the Erste Bank Open in Vienna just a week ago. He claimed the first set, but the Russian staged a comeback to deny him the win.

Medvedev put up better serving numbers and was more consistent from the back of the court to edge past Dimitrov. The former World No. 1 has the perfect antidote to the Bulgarian's shotmaking and tricks and will be expected to hand him yet another defeat.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in three sets.