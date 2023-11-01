Paris Masters 2023: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Bublik preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Bublik

Date: November 2, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Bublik preview

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Paris Masters.

World No. 17 Grigor Dimitrov will take on Alexander Bublik in the third round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Thursday.

Dimitrov knocked out Lorenzo Musetti in three sets to book a second-round clash against Daniil Medvedev. He had lost to the Russian just a week ago in Vienna. The Bulgarian gave up an early lead in the first set but put himself ahead yet again courtesy of a break of serve.

Dimitrov didn't give up his advantage this time and captured the opener. He fell behind 5-2 in the second set but saved six set points to take the set into a tie-break. He came up short in it as Medvedev edged him to claim the set.

It was Dimitrov who went up 5-2 in the third set, after which Medvedev fended off six match points to force a tie-break. The former gained the upper hand in it to win the contest 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (2).

Bublik, meanwhile, eased past Frances Tiafoe in straight sets to reach the second set, where Nicholas Jarry awaited him. The match was decided via tie-breaks as neither player managed to secure a break of serve. The Kazakh sneaked past his opponent in both sets to score a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (3) win.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Bublik head-to-head

Bublik leads Dimitrov 3-2 in the head-to-head. The Kazakh won their previous encounter at the 2023 Open 13 Provence in three sets.

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Bublik odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Grigor Dimitrov -200 +1.5 (-550) Over 22.5 (-120) Alexander Bublik +155 -1.5 (+310) Under 22.5 (-115)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Grigor Dimitrov vs Alexander Bublik prediction

Alexander Bublik at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Dimitrov almost let the match slip out of his fingers but regrouped in the nick of time to hold off a surging Medvedev. He blasted 47 winners in all, but his second serve was quite weak.

Bublik has enjoyed relatively stress-free outings this week, with both of his wins coming in straight sets. His serve's a huge asset in these conditions, though he's prone to throwing in quite a few double faults too.

Dimitrov and Bublik's rivalry is a close one, with the latter having a slight edge at the moment. The Kazakh needed three sets to triumph in the most recent encounter, which took place earlier this year and came down to the wire.

Bublik's a mercurial player and the same is reflected in his gameplay too. He won the European Open in Antwerp last month, so he's in good form at the moment. Dimitrov is a bit more consistent in all aspects of the game compared to the Kazakh.

This could be another one of their close battles. Bublik has always been a thorn in Dimitrov's side. However, the latter has been on a song over the last few months and will be backed to continue his run in Paris.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.