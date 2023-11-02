Paris Masters 2023: Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (11) Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: November 3, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Hubert Hurkacz vs Girgor Dimitrov preview

Hubert Hurkacz at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Hubert Hurkacz and Grigor Dimitrov are set for a quarterfinal showdown at the 2023 Paris Masters on Friday.

Hurkacz knocked out Sebastian Korda and Roberto Bautista Agut to make the third round, where he faced Francisco Cerundolo. The Pole went down an early break in the first set to trail 3-1 but bagged five of the next six games to take the set.

Hurkacz dealt the first blow to go 2-0 up in the second set, but Cerundolo fought back to level the terms. The Pole made one last push as he swept the final three games of the match to score a 6-4, 6-3 win.

Dimitrov, on the other hand, scored three-set wins over Lorenzo Musetti and Daniil Medvedev to advance to the third round, where he took on Alexander Bublik.

The Bulgarian was off to a quick start as he jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first set. Bublik cut down the advantage by nabbing the next couple of games, but Dimitrov went on another three-game run to clinch the opener. The Bulgarian then reeled off five straight games from 2-1 down in the second set to win the match 6-2, 6-2.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Dimitrov leads Hurkacz 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2023 Rotterdam Open in two tight sets.

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Hubert Hurkacz Grigor Dimitrov

(Odds will be added once they're available)

Hubert Hurkacz vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Hurkacz's late surge for an ATP Finals berth continued with a win over Cerundolo. His serving stats, while decent, were slightly below his usual standards. He fired eight aces and won 70 percent of his first-serve points in the previous round. Those numbers were a tad bit higher in the first couple of rounds.

Dimitrov's win over Bublik was his first straight-sets victory of the week. While he played relatively well, his leg was strapped and his movement looked a little hindered at times. Could be a minor niggle, but against a player like Hurkacz one can't afford to be a step slower.

Hurkacz will be gunning for his first win over Dimitrov. He's in good enough form to be able do to so as well. His big serve has been countered quite well by the Bulgarian in the past.

Dimitrov has also been able to gain the upper hand in most of the baseline exchanges with Hurkacz. With the former playing even more aggressively than usual these days, the latter will have his hands full. This could be an entertaining match, but given the Bulgarian's record in this rivalry, he'll be favored to win yet again.

Pick: Grigor Dimitrov to win in three sets.