Paris Masters 2023: Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Fixture: (4) Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald

Date: November 1, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 32)

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald preview

Jannik Sinner at the 2023 Erste Bank Open.

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner will lock horns with Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Wednesday.

Sinner's in the midst of a career-best season so far. He reached his first-ever Major semifinal at Wimbledon, but fell to Novak Djokovic at that stage. He captured his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open.

Earlier in the season Sinner made it to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and won the title in Montpellier. He also finished as the runner-up in Rotterdam and Miami. Following a fourth-round exit from the US Open, the Italian has been playing some of his best tennis.

Sinner captured his third title of the season at the China Open with a win over Daniil Medvedev in the final. While he lost to Ben Shelton in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters, he rebounded by capturing the title in Vienna.

Sinner defeated Medvedev in the final yet again to win his fourth title of the year and matched his tally of most trophies in a single season from 2021. As one the of top seeded players in Paris, he was the recipient of a first round bye.

McDonald, meanwhile, flagged off his challenge in Paris against compatriot J.J. Wolf. The former was completely outplayed in the first set as a lone game was all he could manage to snag in the set.

The two were neck and neck in the second set. Wolf served to stay in the set at 5-4, but McDonald broke his serve at this point to claim the set. The latter continued to raise his level and secured a couple of service breaks in the third set to register a 1-6, 6-4, 6-2 comeback win.

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald head-to-head

Sinner leads McDonald 2-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 French Open in straight sets.

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald odds

Jannik Sinner vs Mackenzie McDonald prediction

Mackenzie McDonald at the 2023 China Open.

Having won a couple of titles in October, Sinner will be feeling quite confident ahead of his opener in Paris. Surprisingly, he's yet to win a match at the venue as he failed to make it past the opening hurdle the last couple of years.

McDonald smacked 26 winners as he staged a fightback to overcome Wolf in the last round. The American has won consecutive matches just once following his third round exit from the Cincinnati Masters, which was in Zhuhai.

Despite his inconsistent form, McDonald is a tricky opponent to face. Of his five top 10 wins, four have come this season. But Sinner's recent results speak for themselves. He's playing miles better than the American at the moment and should be able to make a winning start to his campaign.

Pick: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.