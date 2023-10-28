Paris Masters 2023: Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Arnaldi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Arnaldi

Date: October 30, 2023.

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023.

Round: First round (Round of 64).

Venue: Paris, France.

Category: ATP Masters 1000.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN & Sportsnet | UK - Amazon Prime.

Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Arnaldi preview

World No. 45 Stan Wawrinka will take on World No. 46 Matteo Arnaldi in the first round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Monday, October 30.

At 38 years old, Wawrinka is still going strong on the men's tour. He has had a decent season so far, chalking up 28 wins from 50 matches, including a runner-up finish at the Umag Open. He also reached the quarterfinals in Rotterdam and Marseille.

The Swiss veteran will enter the Paris Masters on the back of early exits at the Stockholm Open and the Swiss Indoors. Alexander Shevchenko of Russia outfoxed him in the first round of the Swiss Indoors in Basel earlier this week. Wawrinka will be hoping to bounce back stronger and begin well in Paris.

On the other hand, Matteo Arnaldi has amassed 50 wins from 75 matches, including title-winning runs at the Tenerife 2 Challenger, Murcia Challenger, and the Heilbronn Challenger. He also reached the semifinals of the Umag Open.

The 22-year-old Italian will enter Paris on the back of a third-round appearance at the Shanghai Masters and a second-round exit at the Vienna Open. Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated him in straight sets (7-5, 6-3) in Vienna. Arnaldi will be determined to present a tough challenge to Wawrinka.

Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Arnaldi head-to-head

The head-to-head between Wawrinka and Arnaldi is currently poised at 0-0. The duo have never faced each other on the main tour.

Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Arnaldi odds

Stan Wawrinka vs Matteo Arnaldi prediction

Both competitors will bring their unique skill sets to the indoor hardcourts of the Paris Masters. Fans can expect an engaging battle between experience and youthful energy.

Wawrinka still possesses the firepower and skills that have earned him three Grand Slam titles. With 28 wins under his belt this season, his strength lies in dictating play from the baseline. The Swiss player also has the experience to handle high-pressure situations, and his one-handed backhand is one of the best in the game. However, his Achilles' heel can be his mobility, which may be tested by the younger and faster Matteo Arnaldi.

Arnaldi, a rising star, has amassed an impressive 50 wins in 2023. His game is marked by agility, court coverage, and a strong defensive foundation. The Italian has the ability to chase down balls and turn defense into offense. Nevertheless, he might face challenges with consistency, particularly against a seasoned opponent like Wawrinka.

The outcome of this contest will largely depend on how both players adapt to the indoor conditions and the pressure of the ATP 1000 event.

In what could be a closely-fought contest, experience and Wawrinka's ability to control rallies may give him the edge. Arnaldi will present a tricky challenge to the Swiss and will have his moments in the match, but the 38-year-old should be able to solve this riddle and progress to the next round.

Pick: Wawrinka to win in straight sets.