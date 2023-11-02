Paris Masters 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (10) Alexander Zverev

Date: November 2, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Third round (Round of 16)

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Paris Masters.

Top 10 players Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev are set to clash in the third round of the 2023 Paris Masters on Thursday.

After a first-round bye, Tsitsipas was up against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round. The latter had just won the Swiss Indoors in Basel last week. The Greek dealt the first blow in the opening set to pull ahead 4-1.

Tsitsipas kept his nose in front and soon clinched the opener. He fell behind 5-2 in the second set, but stopped Auger-Aliassime from serving out the set and saved four set points too. The Greek then came out on top in the ensuing tie-break to win the match 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Zverev fought past Marton Fucsovics in three sets to reach the second round, where he squared off against Ugo Humbert. The German fended off multiple break points to win the last three games of the first set to take it.

Zverev went up a break and even served for the match in the second set, but Humbert fought back to level the score. The Frenchman then gained the edge in the tie-break to level the proceedings.

Zverev trailed 4-2 in the third set, but clawed his way back into the match. The set went into a tie-break before the former US Open finalist edged out his opponent to secure a 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5) win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Zverev 8-4 in the head-to-head. The Greek won their previous encounter at the 2022 Italian Open in three sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -125 +1.5 (-350) Over 24.5 (-110) Alexander Zverev +100 -1.5 (+220) Under 24.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev prediction

Alexander Zverev at the 2023 Paris Masters.

The familiar rivals are set to face off for the 13th time in their careers. Tsitsipas has the upper hand in this rivalry, though neither player has racked up consecutive wins over the other since the 2020 ATP Cup. The Greek won the aforementioned encounter, so if the pattern continues, it's advantage to Zverev this time.

Zverev has been pushed to three sets in both of his matches here so far. He hit a total of 33 winners against Humbert in the last round and won 70 percent of his first-serve points. Tsitsipas on the other hand, struck 25 winners despite playing a set less than the German.

Both players have their liabilities to deal with when under pressure. Zverev has to keep his serve under control, while Tsitsipas' backhand has been his source of woes. The two have played well enough to conceal their weaknesses so far.

This could be a close contest, though given the Greek's status in this rivalry, he'll be the favorite to make it through.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.