Paris Masters 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov

Date: November 4, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov preview

Tsitsipas is in the last four of the Paris Masters.

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas takes on the unseeded Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov for a place in the Paris Masters final.

World No. 6 Tsitsipas took out Russia's Karen Khachanov in straight sets to book his place in the top four. A lone break in the first set sufficed as the Greek took it for the loss of three games.

Khachanov threatened a comeback when he recouped a break to make it 3-3 in the second set. However, Tsitsipas regained control of proceedings - taking three of the next four games to bring up his 300th career singles win.

Into his second Masters 1000 semifinal of the season, the 25-year-old is now 51-21 in 2023, including three straight-set wins this week. Tsitsipas opened his campaign against Felix Auger-Aliassime before taking out Alexander Zverev.

Meanwhile, the 17th-ranked Dimitrov faced a tough quarterfinal outing against Hubert Hurkacz. The Bulgarian dropped only one set in the opener before Hurkacz restored parity with a 6-4 set.

However, Dimitrov was back in control of proceedings in the decider, producing a 6-4 set of his own to beat the Pole, with a break in the seventh game proving decisive.

Having beaten Lorenzo Musetti, third seed Daniil Medvedev, and Alexander Bublik in the first two rounds in Paris, the 32-year-old improves to 40-20 on the season. It's the first time in six years Dimitrov has had a 40-win season, and it could get better still.

Meanwhile, defeat to Dimitrov means Hurkacz cannot finish higher than ninth in the Race to Turin.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov head-to-head

Tsitsipas has dominated his rivalry with Dimitrov, winning six of his seven matches. That includes their last five meetings, including the last one at the inaugural ATP Cup down under earlier this season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Grigor Dimitrov prediction

Dimitrov is into the semifinals in Paris.

Both Tsitsipas and Dimitrov look to dominate opponents from the back of the court. Both players can serve big, hit powerfully off either flank and move well, especially Tsitsipas for his height.

While Dimitrov (274-176, six titles) is the more experienced of the two on hardcourt, Tsitsipas (176-95, five titles) isn't too far behind. The Bulgarian is enjoying a late-season flourish but has gone the distance in three of his four matches this week.

Contrast that to Tsitsipas, who's yet to drop a set in three matches. Moreover, considering the Greek's dominant record over Dimitrov, expect Tsitsipas to win the battle of the single-handers.

Pick: Tsitsipas in three sets