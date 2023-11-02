Paris Masters 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (13) Karen Khachanov

Date: November 3, 2023

Tournament: Paris Masters 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: €5,779,335

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Amazon Prime

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov preview

Tsitsipas is in the last eight of the Paris Masters.

Seventh seed Stefanos Tsitsipas locks horns with 16th seed Karen Khachanov for a place in the Paris Masters last four.

World No. 6 Tsitsipas overcame Alexander Zverev in two sets to reach the quarterfinal. The Greek won the opener in a tiebreak before conceding four games in the second set.

Dishing out an imperious performance, Tsitsipas fired 37 winners, including 10 aces, to enter the 50 match-wins club in 2023. The win also confirmed the Greek's place at the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin.

Earlier this week, the 25-year-old beat Felix Auger-Aliassime in straight sets to open his campaign at the Masters 1000 event. Tsitsipas' only title of the season came at Los Cabos.

The Greek has done well at the big tournaments this year, reaching the Australian Open final, Roland Garros quarterfinal, Rome last four and Barcelona final.

Meanwhile, the 15th-ranked Khachanov downed compatriot Roman Safiullin in three sets. After conceding the opener for the loss of four games, Khachanov dropped only six more games in the remainder of the match as he improved to 33-16 in 2023.

Earlier this week, the Russian beat Max Purcell and Laslo Djere in the opening two rounds in Paris. Khachanov has had a strong season overall, winning his lone title this season in Zhuhai.

The Russian has reached the semifinals at the Australian Open and Miami, and the last eight at Roland Garros, Madrid, and a few other tournaments.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Tsitsipas has a near-perfect record against Khachanov, winning six of seven meetings. However, the Russian won the pair's last meeting in the Miami fourth round this year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas Karen Khachanov

The odds will be updated when they release.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Khachanov is in the last eight in Paris.

Both Tsitsipas and Khachanov are quintessential baseliners and have pretty similar game styles: big serve, powerful hitting off either flank and good movement, especially for their height.

However, Tsitsipas has marginally superior pedigree, experience, and consistency, especially on hardcourt, where he has a 185-95 record and five titles. Khachanov, meanwhile, is 160-120 on the surface and has also won five titles, including one in Paris.

Moreover, Tsitsipas has had the 2018 champion's number in previous meetings and should continue his dominance with another win.

Pick: Tsitsipas in three sets