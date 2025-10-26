Paris Masters 2025 Day 1 predictions: Men's singles ft. Grigor Dimitrov vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Andrey Rublev vs Jacob Fearnley

Former finalist Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev will be among the big names in action on the opening day of the 2025 Paris Masters. Both men open their campaigns at the season's final Masters 1000 event against tough opponents.
While Dimitrov takes on the big-serving local lad Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Rublev locks horns with Jacob Fearnley. With top-drawer tennis aciton lined up, let's take a look at the top names in the fray:
Grigor Dimitrov vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
Grigor Dimitrov and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard will lock horns in a blockbuster opening-round encounter at the 2025 Paris Masters.
The Bulgarian has played some of his best tennis in the French capital in recent years, making it to the final in 2023 and the quarterfinal last year. He will be hopeful of another strong showing. That said, he is returning from a long layoff from the injury he sustained in the heartbreaking Wimbledon fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner.
Mpetshi Perricard, meanwhile, will also be looking to rediscover form on home soil. After a stellar 2024 season, he hasn’t had much to cheer about. That said, he showed signs of revival by making it to the second week in Toronto.
The Frenchman’s big serve will be a huge weapon on the indoor courts. He will also have the backing of the home crowd. Those factors, added with the fact that Dimitrov may have some rust coming off after a long break, make the local player a slight favorite to come through.
Prediction: Mpetshi Perricard in three sets
Andrey Rublev vs Jacob Fearnley
Andrey Rublev comes into the Paris Masters on one of his worst-losing streaks. The World No. 15 has lost five matches on a trot, with the last win coming in the US Open third round.
His game has always been high risk, but he has also been uncharacteristically inconsistent on serve. He has faced 42 break points (over eight on average per match) in those five losses and will hope that Paris, a place where he is a former semifinalist, brings about a change in fortune.
His opponent, Jacob Fearnley, will not make things easy. The Briton has punched above his weight, beating Tallon Griekspoor and pushing Alexander Zverev to the brink in recent weeks. He also has had time to get acquainted with the court conditions, having played two matches in the qualifying rounds.
Both men possess big serves and have shown their ability to play well indoors. But given the recent form, if Rublev is not patient in the rallies, he risks falling prey to another upset.
Prediction: Feranley in three sets
Other Paris Masters 2025 predictions
Arthut Cazaux to def. Luciano Darderi in three sets
Arthur Rinderknech to def. Fabrice Maroszan in two tight sets
Karen Khachanov to def. Ethan Quinn in three sets
Tomas Machac to def. Flavio Cobolli in three sets