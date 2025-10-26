Paris Masters 2025 Day 1 predictions: Men's singles ft. Grigor Dimitrov vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Andrey Rublev vs Jacob Fearnley

Former finalist Grigor Dimitrov and Andrey Rublev will be among the big names in action on the opening day of the 2025 Paris Masters. Both men open their campaigns at the season's final Masters 1000 event against tough opponents.

Ad

While Dimitrov takes on the big-serving local lad Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, Rublev locks horns with Jacob Fearnley. With top-drawer tennis aciton lined up, let's take a look at the top names in the fray:

Grigor Dimitrov vs Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

Rolex Paris Masters 2024 - Day 4 - Source: Getty

Grigor Dimitrov and Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard will lock horns in a blockbuster opening-round encounter at the 2025 Paris Masters.

Ad

Trending

The Bulgarian has played some of his best tennis in the French capital in recent years, making it to the final in 2023 and the quarterfinal last year. He will be hopeful of another strong showing. That said, he is returning from a long layoff from the injury he sustained in the heartbreaking Wimbledon fourth-round match against Jannik Sinner.

Mpetshi Perricard, meanwhile, will also be looking to rediscover form on home soil. After a stellar 2024 season, he hasn’t had much to cheer about. That said, he showed signs of revival by making it to the second week in Toronto.

Ad

The Frenchman’s big serve will be a huge weapon on the indoor courts. He will also have the backing of the home crowd. Those factors, added with the fact that Dimitrov may have some rust coming off after a long break, make the local player a slight favorite to come through.

Prediction: Mpetshi Perricard in three sets

Andrey Rublev vs Jacob Fearnley

Rolex Paris Masters - Day Six - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev comes into the Paris Masters on one of his worst-losing streaks. The World No. 15 has lost five matches on a trot, with the last win coming in the US Open third round.

Ad

His game has always been high risk, but he has also been uncharacteristically inconsistent on serve. He has faced 42 break points (over eight on average per match) in those five losses and will hope that Paris, a place where he is a former semifinalist, brings about a change in fortune.

His opponent, Jacob Fearnley, will not make things easy. The Briton has punched above his weight, beating Tallon Griekspoor and pushing Alexander Zverev to the brink in recent weeks. He also has had time to get acquainted with the court conditions, having played two matches in the qualifying rounds.

Ad

Both men possess big serves and have shown their ability to play well indoors. But given the recent form, if Rublev is not patient in the rallies, he risks falling prey to another upset.

Prediction: Feranley in three sets

Other Paris Masters 2025 predictions

Arthut Cazaux to def. Luciano Darderi in three sets

Arthur Rinderknech to def. Fabrice Maroszan in two tight sets

Karen Khachanov to def. Ethan Quinn in three sets

Tomas Machac to def. Flavio Cobolli in three sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More