Paris Masters Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur 

Day 4 of the Paris Masters (November 2) will see the third round of the men's singles tournament take place.

Novak Djokovic will look to book his place in the quarterfinals as he takes on Tallon Griekspoor while Jannik Sinner will take on Alex de Minaur in what will be expected to be an interesting encounter. Another match to watch out for is Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Alexander Zverev.

The likes of Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz will be in action as well. On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the matches on Day 4 of the Paris Masters.

#1 Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur

Fourth seed Jannik Sinner will face Alex de Minaur in the third round of the Paris Masters. It will be the sixth meeting between the two, with the Italian winning each of their previous five encounters.

Both players reached the Round of 16 of the Masters 1000 event after coming back from a set down, with Sinner beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-7(6), 7-5, 6-1 while De Minaur triumphed 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 over Dusan Lajovic.

Sinner has won 57 out of 71 matches so far this season while De Minaur has triumphed in 44 out of 68 fixtures. The Italian's current run of form makes him the favorite to win and he should be able to get the better of the Aussie for the sixth time to reach the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

Predicted Winner: Jannik Sinner

#2 Andrey Rublev vs Botic van de Zandschulp

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the third round of the Paris Masters. This will be the third meeting between the two, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1.

Rublev booked his place in the Round of 16 in Paris with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Yoshihito Nishioka while Van de Zandschulp grinded out a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over 12th seed Tommy Paul.

The Russian has won 54 out of 76 matches so far this season while the Dutchman came out on top in 22 out of 45 main-draw fixtures. The way Rublev has been playing lately, he should not have much trouble ousting Van de Zandschulp and reaching the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

Predicted Winner: Andrey Rublev

#3 Holger Rune vs Daniel Altmaier

Sixth seed Holger Rune will face Daniel Altmaier in the third round of the Paris Masters. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

The Dane reached the Round of 16 in Paris by beating Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-2 while the German received a bye in the second round as his opponent Taylor Fritz was forced to withdraw due to an abdominal injury.

Rune has won 42 out of 63 matches so far this season while Altmaier triumphed in 15 out of 36 fixtures. The Dane is gradually looking to rediscover his form after some disappointing performances and despite his opponent having a good break to prepare himself, he should manage to come out on top and reach the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters based on his recent form.

Predicted winner: Holger Rune

#4 Hubert Hurkacz vs Francisco Cerundolo

Eleventh seed Hubert Hurkacz will face Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Paris Masters. It will be the second meeting between the two, with the Pole beating the Argentine 6-2, 7-6(2) in their only prior encounter, which came in the first round of the Astana Open.

Hurkacz booked his place in the Round of 16 in Paris with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Bautista Agut while Cerundolo beat eighth seed Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-4.

The Pole has won 44 out of 66 matches so far this season while the Argentine has come out on top in 39 out of 64 fixtures. While Cerundolo is a formidable opponent, Hurkacz has looked in good touch lately, and his versatile game should see him just about get the win and reach the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.

Predicted Winner: Hubert Hurkacz