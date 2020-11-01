Match details

Fixture: Miomir Kecmanovic vs John Millman

Tournament: Paris Masters 2020

Round: Round of 64 (First round)

Venue: Paris, France

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €3,901,015

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six / Sony Liv

Miomir Kecmanovic vs John Millman preview

Miomir Kecmanovi

The 21-year-old Miomir Kecmanovic is a former junior World No. 1, and currently ranked No. 40 on the senior tour. Kecmanovic in fact climbed from No. 126 at the beginning of 2019 to his current ranking, even winning his first ATP Tour title at the Generali Open in Kitzbuhel in September.

The Serb also reached the semifinals at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha and the New York Open earlier in 2020.

A Miomir-acle 🇷🇸



21-year-old Miomir Kecmanovic captures his first ATP singles title, defeating qualifier Hanfmann 6-4 6-4 in Kitzbuhel!

His opponent in the first round in Paris will be the 31-year-old John Millman, who is ranked No. 45 in the world.

Millman's biggest result remains reaching the 2018 US Open quarterfinals, and he is still searching for his first ATP Title. The Australian has a chance to get that on Sunday, as he is scheduled to play Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the final of the Astana Open (his third career singles final).

Miomir Kecmanovic vs John Millman head-to-head

John Millman at Roland Garros 2020

John Millman leads the career head-to-head between the two players 1-0. Millman won their only meeting, on the clay of Budapest in 2019, in straight sets.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs John Millman prediction

Miomir Kecmanovic at the 2020 NY Open in February 2020

Since winning his first title at Kitzbuhel, Miomir Kecmanovic has struggled to win matches consistently. The Serb has won only two matches in five events since then, which includes first-round losses at the French Open and the Astana Open.

John Millman is undoubtedly the more in-form player, having reached the final in Astana after scoring some quality wins over Fernando Verdasco, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

While Kecmanovic likes to hit the ball aggressively from the baseline, Millman is more of a counterpuncher who covers the court well and tries to take advantage of his opportunities.

If Kecmanovic is not able to keep his error count low, he could have troubles with the Australian - who is looking in good shape this week.

Prediction: John Millman to win in three sets.