Parma 2021: Camila Giorgi vs Christina McHale preview, head-to-head & prediction | Emilia-Romagna Open

Match details

Fixture: Camila Giorgi vs Christina McHale

Date: 17 May 2021

Tournament: Emilia-Romagna Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Rome, Italy

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $235,238

Match timing: Not before 5 pm local time, 3 pm GMT, 11 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Camila Giorgi vs Christina McHale preview

Home favorite Camila Giorgi is set to open her 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open campaign with a first-round encounter against America's Christina McHale on Monday.

Giorgi - who was at the losing end of the year's longest match against Sara Sorribes Tormo in Rome last week - will be looking to move past the disappointment of that early exit. She has another chance to do well at a home event in Parma, but might face plenty of resistance from McHale first up.

Christina McHale

That said, McHale has had a poor season in 2021 so far. She has managed to get past the first round in only two of the seven WTA events that she has played.

But the American has shown signs of revival on clay, a surface where she has had a fair share of success. She has notched up wins over the likes of Leylah Fernandez and Sara Errani recently, and will be hopeful of another positive result here in Parma.

Camila Giorgi vs Christina McHale head-to-head

Camila Giorgi will be eager to move past the disappointing loss in Rome

Camila Giorgi and Christina McHale have split their four career meetings, so the current head-to-head stands at a 2-2 deadlock. While it was the American who had taken a 2-0 lead initially, Giorgi has managed to take the last two meetings in hard-fought battles.

Camila Giorgi vs Christina McHale prediction

Camila Giorgi hasn't played a lot of tennis this season, and the lack of match practice was evident in her marathon match against Sorribes Tormo in Rome. The Italian was unable to hold her nerve on the big points and squandered a 4-0 lead in the decider before succumbing down the home stretch.

Giorgi should enter the tournament in Parma better prepared. But she is unlikely to change her approach, which has always been about using her power-packed groundstrokes to take control of the rallies from the get-go.

On the other hand, Christina McHale's biggest strengths are her movement and consistency from the back court. The key for the American will lie in her ability to hang around in the rallies long enough and frustrate Giorgi into making errors.

McHale will also have to ensure that she keeps things close on the scoreboard, because giving away any early leads will only strengthen Giorgi's grip on the match.

Prediction: Camila Giorgi to win in three sets.