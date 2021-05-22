Parma 2021: Coco Gauff vs Qiang Wang preview, head-to-head & prediction | Emilia-Romagna Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Coco Gauff vs (6) Qiang Wang

Date: 22 May 2021

Tournament: Emilia-Romagna Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Parma, Italy

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: $235,238

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Coco Gauff vs Qiang Wang preview

American teenager Coco Gauff will aim for her second career title when she takes on China's Qiang Wang in the Emilia-Romagna Open final on Saturday.

Having tasted success at the Linz Open in 2019, the fast-rising Gauff has another opportunity to add to her trophy collection, this time on clay, where she has played some of her best tennis this season.

Gauff began her claycourt season with a quarterfinal appearance in Charleston and carried that momentum into Rome, where she reached the semifinals.

At the Emilia-Romagna Open this week, the 17-year-old maintained her poise to secure straight-set victories over quality opponents in Kaia Kanepi, Camila Giorgi and Amanda Anisimova.

Against the tricky Katerina Siniakova in the last four, the American dropped a set for the first time this tournament, but managed to regain her composure to notch up a 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 win.

Qiang Wang

Gauff's opponent in the final, Qiang Wang, has hit her stride at Parma this week after a year of struggles.

The Chinese, who won a couple of titles in 2018 to reach a career-high No. 12 in the rankings but has since slipped to No. 48, had managed only four wins on the tour heading into Parma. But she has doubled that tally with four victories at the Emilia-Romagna Open to improve her win-loss record to 8-11 for the year.

Wang's fighting spirit and determination stood out in her quarterfinal win over second seed Petra Martic. In a see-sawing battle that lasted three hours, the Chinese held her nerve to eke out a 7-6(4), 3-6, 7-5 win.

She also clawed her way back from 5-1 down in the second set of her semifinal match against Sloane Stephens to seal a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory.

A hard-fought comeback from 5-1 down! 👊



🇨🇳 Wang gets the win over Sloane Stephens to book a spot in the Parma final, her first time back in a final since 2018.#EmiliaRomagnaOpen pic.twitter.com/EtIuJvqs2s — wta (@WTA) May 21, 2021

Wang will need to channel plenty more of that never-say-die attitude if she is to stand any chance against the feisty Coco Gauff on Saturday.

Coco Gauff vs Qiang Wang head-to-head

Coco Gauff and Qiang Wang have never faced each other on the WTA Tour before, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Coco Gauff vs Qiang Wang prediction

Coco Gauff

Saturday's match will be a battle between two players who have had contrasting seasons. While Gauff has soared high all year, Wang has been a pale shadow of her usual self for most of the season until finally finding her rhythm in Parma.

An improved serving display has contributed to the Chinese's upturn in fortunes. Against Martic in the quarterfinals, she produced six aces and won 64.2% of her first-serve points. She carried that serving form into her semifinal clash with Sloane Stephens, winning 63% of her first-serve points.

Simply no stopping her ⚡️



🇺🇸 @CocoGauff is into her first career WTA final on clay, beating Siniakova 7-5, 1-6, 6-2 in Parma!#EmiliaRomagnaOpen pic.twitter.com/lzbZuq5iac — wta (@WTA) May 21, 2021

However, her return game leaves a lot to be desired. Wang was able to convert just five of the 11 break points she earned against an error-prone Stephens. That's an area she will need to improve on when she faces World No. 30 Gauff, who has been striking the ball confidently all year.

Gauff's movement and patience have been key to her success on this surface. Her only concern right now is her shaky serve, which coughed up as many as 11 double faults against Siniakova in the semifinals.

If she can clean up her act on serve, Gauff should find herself lifting a WTA trophy for the second time in her career.

Prediction: Coco Gauff to win in two tight sets.