Parma 2021: Lorenzo Sonego vs Sebastian Korda preview, head-to-head & prediction | Emilia-Romagna Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Lorenzo Sonego vs Sebastian Korda

Date: 26 May 2021

Tournament: Emilia-Romagna Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Parma, Italy

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €480,000

Lorenzo Sonego vs Sebastian Korda preview

American Sebastian Korda defeated veteran Italian Andreas Seppi 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the 2021 Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday. Korda will next take on top seed Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Korda, ranked 63 in the world, needed just 82 minutes to see off the challenge of Seppi. However, the win came at a cost. Korda appeared to pick up a groin injury midway through the match and had to call for the trainer.

With the French Open round the corner, the American will be hoping the injury is not serious.

Sebastian Korda

Sonego, meanwhile, will take the court for the first time since his remarkable run at the Italian Open.

The 26-year-old is enjoying the best season of his career. He lifted the title at the Sardegna Open and followed it up with a run to the semifinals in Rome, where he was beaten by Novak Djokovic.

His recent form has helped him reach a career-high of No. 28 in the world rankings and he will look to carry the momentum to Parma.

Lorenzo Sonego vs Sebastian Korda head-to-head

Lorenzo Sonego leads Sebastian Korda 1-0 in their head-to-head. The two faced each other at the Montpellier Open earlier this year, with the Italian winning 6-3, 6-2.

Lorenzo Sonego vs Sebastian Korda prediction

It would be interesting to see how Lorenzo Sonego approaches his matches in Parma. The Italian is known for his attacking brand of tennis, and he may up the ante even further to keep points short and preserve energy with Roland Garros just days away.

Regardless of the approach he adopts, Sonego is the firm favorite in this clash.

Both Korda and Sonego have similar game styles; they rely on big first serves and powerful groundstrokes to control rallies from the baseline.

The key for the American in this clash would be to serve well and cut down on unforced errors so that he can mount pressure on Sonego in the return games. However, his fitness remains a concern and he could fade as the match progresses.

Prediction: Lorenzo Sonego to win in straight sets.