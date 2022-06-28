“I don't think the fear factor is there in the way that it has been over her career” - Patrick McEnroe on Serena Williams

Serena Williams announced her comeback earlier this month via a wildcard entry to the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. The former World No. 1 has been on the sidelines for almost 12 months due to a hamstring injury she suffered at SW19 last year.

Tennis analyst and former American professional Patrick McEnroe, speaking on ESPN’s Outside The Lines, said that the 40-year-old Williams currently doesn’t have the fear factor that she did for the majority of her career.

“I don't think the fear factor going into the tournament with the rest of the field is there in the same way that it has been for Serena [Williams] over her career, how could it be?” he said, adding, “But I think if she can win a couple of matches and look decent doing it all of a sudden that fear factor could come back pretty darn quick.”

Outside The Lines @OTLonESPN



@PatrickMcEnroe discusses the expectations surrounding Serena Williams' performance at this year's Wimbledon tournament. "She's Serena Williams, she's won 23 majors."

The 55-year-old McEnroe also stated that Williams will back herself to win the Wimbledon title despite the odds being stacked against her.

“I don't expect that she expects that she can win the tournament but again she's Serena Williams. I mean she's won 23 Majors. So one would think that she would come back with the idea in her head that if I could play my way into the tournament, get through the first, two, three rounds, you never know,” he said.

McEnroe speculated that one possible reason for her return to action was to erase the painful memory of her limping away from her first-round match at last year’s grasscourt Slam.

“I do think that part of the reasoning, the rationale for her coming back is the bad taste that I'm sure left in her mouth to sort of be carried off the court with that horrible injury she suffered in the open, in her opening round last year,” he said.

Confident Serena Williams takes on Harmony Tan in Wimbledon 2022 opener

Serena Williams pictured during a training session ahead of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Serena Williams, who is unseeded after dropping down to No. 1204 in the WTA rankings, will face French player Harmony Tan in her first-round match on Tuesday.

Since her mid-match retirement at SW19 last year, Williams has played just two matches, both doubles, at the Rothesay International Eastbourne this month.

Teaming up with Tunisian Ons Jabeur, the pair won their first two matches and were through to the semifinals, but pulled out after Jabeur injured her knee.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "I didn't retire. I just needed to heal physically, mentally. I am more prepared than I thought I would be."



Serena Williams

The 23-time Major winner cut a confident figure in her pre-tournament press conference when told that she could've even drawn World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the first round.

"I have high goals. Every match is hard, every match. You cannot underestimate anyone, on any day. And anyone could have been drawn to play me," Williams said.

If Williams manages to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title in the next fortnight, she will also become the first unseeded player to win the women's singles title.

