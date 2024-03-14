Patrick Mouratoglou Academy threatens legal action against Maria Sara Popa after Romanian's controversial doping allegations against academy: Reports

Romanian junior Maria Sara Popa claimed last month that Patrick Mouratoglou's academy gave many of its budding young players 'some substances'. She, however, retracted her statement soon after, and it has now been reported that she may have been forced to do so under the threat of legal action.

Maria Sara Popa, who is ranked outside the top 400 WTA rankings, revealed in February that during her time at the famed Mouratoglou Tennis Academy when she was 12, she had witnessed several players receiving supplements that may have had illegal substances in them.

Sara Popa also said that parents were in on the scheme and that they had to sign a document that permitted the academy's coaches to give their children these substances.

"I went when I was 12 years old. I played at the Mouratoglou Academy. It is true, from a young age, athletes are given some substances. In juniors, you are not controlled by Anti-doping," Maria Sara Popa said in an exclusive to Antena Sport. "They let you grow up a little more, to turn 17, and from then on, the checks start more intensively. Players and parents must agree. They are given a sheet and must sign to agree to take that substance."

However, the 18-year-old reneged on her words towards the end of February, writing in an Instagram post:

"I apologize for the offense given to Patrick Mouratoglou and the Mouratoglou Academy. I was never a member of the Mouratoglou academy. I played there in a tournament under 12 mouratoglu cup in 2017. Again I sincerely apologize for everything that happened!"

The controversy has now reached a fever peak, with a source close to a Romanian tabloid claiming that Patrick Mouratoglou's academy had threatened to sue not only the 18-year-old Romanian but many other juniors as well.

"Sara Maria Popa received a letter from Mouratoglou Academy. As far as I know, there was talk about the possibility of legal action if he doesn't retract those statements," iAMsport's report read. "And you certainly don't want that, to be sued by Mouratoglou. And she wasn't the only one who got them."

The Romanian tabloid subsequently approached the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency for comment, but both organizations declined.

Mouratoglou, meanwhile, has been under scrutiny for some time now. It recently came out that the collagen supplement that his team had given to his former ward Simona Halep, who was provisionally banned from pro tennis for four years by the ITIA, had the illegal substance Roxadustat in it.

The former World No. 1 eventually proved her innocence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) earlier this month. As a result, the CAS reduced her ban from four years to nine months, and since she has been out of action since September 2022, she will be making her much-awaited return at next week's Miami Open.

Patrick Mouratoglou is a famous coach. The Frenchman has coached many successful players including Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, and Marcos Baghdatis.

Other Patrick Mouratoglou academy players that could support Maria Sara Popa's claims are being questioned: Reports

Patrick Mouratoglou formerly coached Serena Williams

The source also claimed in the Romanian tabloid's report that Maria Sara Popa had been contacted by the ITIA for more evidence against Patrick Mouratoglou's academy.

"The people there talked to her, but I don't know if WADA too. They asked her for more details, they asked for evidence, but the girl was scared because of the possible lawsuit with the Mouratoglou Academy and said that in fact she was misunderstood," the report read. "No one will confirm whether or not there are investigations, but I can tell you for sure that with such important people involved."

"Sara's statements are not being ignored, nor will they be forgotten. Now we are going to other Academy players who could support the Romanian's claims. So new evidence is being sought."

The 18-year-old's father Raul, meanwhile, was reportedly apprehensive about his daughter's reputation taking a hit.

"No one sent us any letters and that was enough. Stop calling us, let us perform. You made a monstrous scandal without my girl saying anything about Mouratoglou. What more do you want? Goodbye!"