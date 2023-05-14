Paula Badosa has opened up about her unusual family background, stating that none of her parents or siblings are involved in sports and that she is the only athlete in her family.

Badosa was born in New York City to Spanish parents Mireia Gibert Baró and Josep Badosa Codolar. She moved to Barcelona when she was seven and started playing tennis at Club Tennis d’Aro. She is coached by Jorge García and lives in Dubai.

Badosa recently gave an interview where she talked about various aspects of her life and career. She was asked about her parents’ work in fashion and dancing, and how that influenced her choice of tennis.

“Your father also danced a bit or is it right or is it just a rumor?” Interviewer asked.

“No, no, no, he danced as well but yeah, they were working like in another thing and I’m the only athlete in my family to be honest. But yeah, I’m happy that now they know about tennis a little bit so that’s a good part,” Badosa replied.

Badosa is an aggressive baseliner whose favorite shot is the serve. She prefers playing on clay courts, where she has won two of her three WTA titles.

Badosa’s childhood idol was Maria Sharapova, whose dedication, work ethic and values inspired her to become a pro. Her professional goals are to reach her full potential and win more titles.

Paula Badosa will face Marta Kostyuk in the third round of 2023 Italian Open

Paula Badosa and Marta Kostyuk will on Sunday battle for a spot on round of 16 in the 2023 Italian Open. The two players have been in fine form lately and will be hoping to advance further in Rome.

Both players won their previous matches easily. Kostyuk won her first singles match on clay this season, while Badosa continued her winning streak. Badosa's forehand has been effective in dominating rallies. However, she can be passive at times, hitting down the middle of the court.

Badosa beat Ons Jabeur in the 2023 Italian Open in Rome on May 12, 2023. The score was 6-1 6-4 in favor of Badosa, who extended her head-to-head lead against Jabeur to 4-1 with the win.

Badosa played a solid match and did not face any break points in the first set. Jabeur broke serve early in the second set, but Badosa came back and won five of the next six games to seal the victory. Badosa has now won two top-10 matches in as many events, following her win over Coco Gauff in Madrid. Jabeur was playing her first match since retiring from her semifinal against Iga Swiatek in Stuttgart due to injury.

Badosa and Kostyuk are two tennis players who will face each other in the Round of 32 of the 2023 Italian Open on May 14, 2023. This will be the third time that they play each other.

The head-to-head record is 2-0 for Badosa, who won both matches at the Australian Open Women's Singles in 2019 and 2022. However, they have never competed against each other on clay, which is the surface of the Rome tournament. Based on their recent performances, Badosa has a higher win probability of 80% compared to Kostyuk's 40%.

