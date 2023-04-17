Paula Badosa has stated that she will take Aryna Sabalenka for a ride in her new Porsche if she wins the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix.

Badosa recently competed at the Charleston Open, where she made the quarterfinals with impressive wins over Mayar Sherif, Leylah Fernandez and Diana Shnaider. The Spaniard was eventually ousted by top seed Jessica Pegula in straight sets (6-3, 7-6(6)).

Badosa will now take part in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart. Ahead of the tournament, the Spaniard was involved in a fun Q&A session with fans on Instagram.

On being asked who she would take for a ride in the champion's Porsche if she wins the title, she replied:

"I would choose Aryna Sabalenka. I think it would be fun."

The pair share an extremely close friendship, with Sabalenka once stating that Badosa was like a soulmate on tour.

"I would say she [Badosa] is like my soulmate on the tour," Sabalenka said during a press conference at the 2022 US Open. "I found that she's pretty similar to me, we have the same character and reactions to things."

During the Q&A session, Paula Badosa also divulged a few fun facts about herself, saying:

"Well, I laugh very easily and I dance. I think that's a fun fact."

Describing her off-court personality, the Spaniard opined that she is "very fun" and "very active."

"Very fun, yeah, I'm very fun. I'm very active, I like to do different things and I cannot stop and sit down like that," asserted the 25-year-old.

Via Porsche Tennis' Instagram story.

Paula Badosa to face Daria Kasatkina in Porsche Tennis Grand Prix R1

Paula Badosa at the 2023 Miami Open

Paula Badosa will commence her campaign at the 2023 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Tuesday (April 18) when she faces seventh-seed Daria Kasatkina in the first round. This will be their fourth meeting on the WTA tour, with Kasatkina currently leading 2-1.

The duo squared off for the first time in the semifinals of the 2022 Sydney International, with Badosa registering a comfortable straight-sets win. However, Kasatkina has emerged victorious in their last two meetings at the 2022 Italian Open and the 2022 Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic.

Daria Kasatkina is coming off the back of an impressive run at the Charleston Open, where she lost to eventual champion Ons Jabeur in the semifinals.

Poll : 0 votes