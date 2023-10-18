"People are afraid to criticize them, don’t want to be called racist" - When Martina Navratilova accused Venus & Serena Williams of having no humility

Venus and Serena Williams have braved numerous odds to emerge as champions over the course of their illustrious careers. Martina Navratilova, however, is — or was at one point — of the opinion that their race may have benefitted them as much as put up hurdles in the path.

The Czech legend had in an early 2000s interview with Time magazine said Venus and Serena Williams were treated with 'kid gloves'.

Reflecting back at the duo's father Richard performing a victory dance in front of Lindsay Davenport after the 2000 US Open final, Navratilova said he would have been reprimanded more had he been white.

“I think they’ve been treated with kid gloves,” Martina Navratilova had said. “If Mr Williams had been white and done that victory dance in front of Lindsay Davenport, he would have been reprimanded much more."

The 18-time Grand Slam champion had at the time said that people may be afraid to criticize Venus and Serena Williams for fear of being called racist. Navratilova would go on to accuse the duo of never giving their opponents any credit and being afraid of showing 'any kind of humility'.

“People have been afraid to criticize them because they don’t want to be called racist," she continued. “They have made excuses and not given any credit to their opponents. They’re afraid to show any kind of humility."

"Being black only helps them" - Martina Hingis echoed Martina Navratilova's view on Venus & Serena Williams

Serena Williams after beating Martina Hingis at the 2001 US Open.

Another former World No. 1, Switzerland's Martina Hingis had echoed Navartilova's views in an interview with Time magazine, hinting at the Williams sisters benefitting from their race.

The Swiss said being black helped the duo secure better sponsorship deals, before adding that they can also attribute perceived unfairness to racism.

“Being black only helps them,” Martina Hingis had said. “Many times they get sponsors because they are black. And they have had a lot of advantages because they can always say, ‘It’s racism.' They can always come back and say, ‘Because we are this color, things happen.”’

Venus and Serena Williams played Martina Hingis on a number of occasions over the course of their career. While the Swiss trailed her head-to-head against Serena 6-7, she held a slight edge over Venus 11-10.

