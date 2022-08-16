"People overlook [doubles] sometimes, but people forget, Serena has 23 Slams in singles but she has 14 in doubles" - Coco Gauff after becoming World No. 1 in doubles 

Coco Gauff became the new World No. 1 in doubles after winning the 2022 Canadian Open in Toronto alongside Jessica Pegula. The 18-year-old is the second-youngest doubles No. 1 in the history of the WTA tour.

Gauff said that people tend to overlook doubles. She cited 14-time doubles Major champion Serena Williams "who dominates both sides of the game."

"People overlook [doubles] sometimes, but people forget, Serena has 23 Slams in singles but she has 14 in doubles. That's why she's the greatest player, too, because she dominates both sides of the game," Gauff said in a press conference ahead of the Western & Southern Open.

The teenager reckoned it was "pretty cool" to claim the top spot in the WTA doubles rankings.

"It's pretty cool to be No.1 in something," she said.

"Even though I lost to Simona, I think that was the best tennis that I played that week in Toronto" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the National Bank Open Toronto - Day 9

Gauff had a pretty solid week in Toronto as she won the doubles title and reached the quarter-final stage in singles, losing to eventual champion Simona Halep.

During the presser, the World No. 12 revealed that despite losing to Halep, she played some of her best tennis all week.

"Even though I lost to Simona, I think that was the best tennis that I played that week in Toronto, even though I had those wins. But I think that was a step in the right direction," said the American.

Gauff believes that playing more matches will give her much-needed confidence heading into the US Open at the end of the month.

"I think that's what I need, more matches, because in a Grand Slam very few people can play great the whole match for two weeks," Gauff said. "You always have one bad set or something. I think that having those matches under my belt helps."

wta @WTA hours and minutes!



No.10 seed 🥵



#NBO22 hours andminutes!No.10 seed @CocoGauff edged out No.6 seed Sabalenka in a third-set tiebreak to win the longest match of her career 3⃣ hours and 1⃣1⃣ minutes! No.10 seed 🇺🇸 @CocoGauff edged out No.6 seed Sabalenka in a third-set tiebreak to win the longest match of her career 🔓🥵#NBO22

Coco Gauff has a potentially tricky first-round encounter at the Western & Southern Open. The teenager has been drawn against Marie Bouzkova. The Czech player has had a decent season, making the quarterfinals at Wimbledon before losing to Ons Jabeur. She made the final of the Prague Open shortly after but lost to Anastasia Potapova in straight sets.

Gauff and Bouzkova will meet for the first time in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

